Treasury Direct: rates advance with higher-than-expected CPI and market pricing Fed decision

Public bond rates advance on Tuesday afternoon (13). In fixed-rate securities, rates rise up to 27 basis points, whereas in inflation papers, the rise in rates reaches 9 basis points.

According to Igor Cavaca, a manager at Warren Asset Management, today there was a general rise in interest rate curves due to the release of the US consumer price index (CPI), which came higher than expected.

The US CPI rose 8.3% year-on-year in August and 0.1% month-on-month. According to the Refinitiv consensus, the market expected a deflation of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 8.1% on an annual basis.

“As a consequence, the market started to price a higher interest rate hike at the next Federal Reserve meeting (Fed, American central bank), which has had a negative impact on risk assets in the world and on Brazilian sovereign assets”, says Cavaca.

The volatility caused by the indicator was so strong that the Treasury Direct negotiations were quickly suspended earlier, around 10 am.

In the view of the manager at Warren Asset Management, a further hike in interest rates by the Fed could force the Brazilian Central Bank to raise the Selic once again at the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, which should take place next week.

The CME Group’s monitoring platform points out that financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate exceeds 4% by the end of this year grew after the CPI was released.

The tool points to a 47.5% chance that the base rate will end the year in the range between 4.00% and 4.25%, from 20.1% before the data. It also indicates a 19.8% probability that interest rates will reach the range of 4.25% to 4.50% by December, and 2.3% that they will reach the level of 4.50% to 4.75%. Currently, Fed Funds are between 2.25% and 2.50%.

On the local scene, numbers of activity in Brazil completed this Tuesday’s agenda. Today, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that the service sector grew 1.1% in July, above market expectations.

Within the direct treasury, the biggest increase was in the medium-term fixed rate. The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 11.82% at 3:24 pm, up from the 11.55% seen in the previous session.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 11.98% and 11.95%, respectively, higher than the 11.74% and 11.69% offered the day before.

On inflation-linked bonds, rates rose between 7 and 9 basis points. The biggest real gain recorded in this session was 5.95%, from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday afternoon (13), when business returns:

CPI

In the opinion of experts consulted by the InfoMoneyUS inflation data reinforced the bet that the Fed will have to raise interest rates by 0.75 point at next week’s meeting.

“It pretty much removed any doubts about the chance (of the Fed) slowing down. It even creates a doubt for the November meeting”, said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

According to the expert, 83% of the market was forecasting a rise of only 0.5 percentage points (pp) for the November meeting and only 7.3% were betting on a rise of 0.75 points (or 75 basis points), but this share is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

For Fabio Fares, specialist in macro analysis at Quantzed, the market will put “a premium on the curve”, since inflation remains persistent in several sectors, with the exception of energy, due to the decrease in the price of gasoline.

“I believe we will start to have a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next week, plus a further 75 basis point hike in November, taking year-end rates to between 4.25% and 4.5%”, he says.

Fares argues that inflation is proving to be much more persistent than the Fed imagined and that Jerome Powell, the president of the American central bank, had already stated that they would continue with the objective of controlling inflation.

services

The focus of domestic news is on activity data for the service sector, which increased 1.1% in July. This was the third positive result in a row.

The volume of services showed an expansion of 6.3% compared to the same period in 2021. The results came better than expected by the market, as the consensus Refinitiv estimated an increase of 0.5% in the monthly comparison and 5.8% in the annual comparison.

According to Rodrigo Lobo, manager of the survey, the service sector reached its highest point since November 2014, with growth in July.

“This resumption of growth is quite significant and is linked to services aimed at companies, such as information technology and cargo transport, which have shown expressive growth and reach, in July, the highest points of their respective series” , says Wolf. “So what brings the service sector to this level is the dynamism of these two segments”.

The positive result was disseminated by three of the five activities investigated by the survey, especially transport (2.3%) and information and communication (1.1%), which exerted the main positive influences on the index in July.

The transport sector accumulated gains of 3.9% in the last three months and, in July, and was mainly influenced by the good results of activities such as the management of ports and terminals and highway concessionaires.

Research and Lula

On the political scene, less than three weeks before the first round, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) widened the distance over his opponents in the dispute for the Planalto Palace, according to a survey released by IPEC yesterday (12).

The survey, carried out between the 9th and 11th of September, showed Lula with 46% of voting intentions – a positive oscillation of 2 percentage points compared to the last survey carried out a week ago. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, maintained the 31% of the previous poll. The estimated maximum margin of error is 2 points up or down.

In an interview with CNN Brazil yesterday (12), Lula did not say that he will review privatizations in the event of being elected president this year, despite having already said, in previous moments, that he intended to prevent the privatization of companies such as Eletrobras and Correios.

“I didn’t talk about reviewing privatization”, said the candidate, when asked about previous statements. “I’m going to win the elections, I need to take care of the situation. I need to know that the primary need is to feed these people.”

In the interview, Lula also defended that agriculture is “indispensable” for the country, and said that part of agribusiness is responsible and knows that it is “necessary to respect the environment because otherwise Brazil will be charged later.”

“These people will continue to work and earn money with us”, defended Lula, at the same time as he stated that the problem on the part of agribusiness with a possible new government is because “they know that in a PT government there will be no deforestation in the Amazon.”