TSE approves pilot project to use biometrics in monitoring electronic voting machines in October | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court unanimously approved this Tuesday (13) a pilot project in the October elections to include the use of biometrics and participation of voluntary voters in the so-called integrity test .

This test is carried out on election day by the Electoral Court, accompanied by an external audit. The printed and pre-filled ballots are typed by Electoral Justice officials in the urns included in the testing. It is a kind of checking the electronic equipment registry.

The inclusion of biometrics was a demand presented by the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, to the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, during a meeting last month. Moraes was left to define how this pilot project would be.

By the resolution approved by the plenary, they will participate in the pilot project between 32 and 64 polls across the country and voters will be invited who will participate voluntarily.

The invited voter who accepts to participate will sign a term, activate the ballot box with biometrics and the test will follow all other conventional steps.

The invitation will be made after the citizen has already formally voted in the ballot box, like all voters in the country. The voter who accepts to participate will only contribute with biometrics: the votes themselves will be entered by Electoral Justice servers, based on a pre-populated list.

Since 2002, the integrity test simulates a normal vote and is carried out in regional electoral courts on election day. Without the biometrics test, the audit did not rely on voter participation.

The objective is to verify that the vote deposited is the same as the one registered by the electronic voting machine. The 640 polling stations that will participate in the test will be randomly selected and removed from the polling stations – in all, Brazil will have more than 577,000 polling stations in operation in the elections.

The integrity test voting is filmed and, at the end, the inspectors check if the ballot box matches the votes entered.

TSE and Ministry of Defense study using voter biometrics in electronic voting machines

The integrity test has been carried out by the Electoral Court since 2002. This year, the number of voting machines was increased from 100 to 640 pieces of equipment that will be inspected. The idea is to give more visibility and transparency to the process.

In states with up to 15,000 polling stations, 20 polling stations will be drawn or chosen to be submitted to the procedure.

In the federation units that have between 15,001 and 30,000 sections, the 27 urns will be tested. In the remaining locations, the choice of 33 audited electronic voting machines was established.

The increase in the number of ballot boxes tested on the date of the election responds to a suggestion made by the TSE within the scope of the Commission for the Transparency of Elections.

On voting day, the numbers noted on pre-filled ballots are entered, one by one, into the electronic voting machines. At the same time, paper votes are also registered in a voting support system, which runs on a computer. The result is counted in the electronic ballot box and compared with that obtained through manual counting.

The inspection checks if there is a coincidence between the ballots, the ballot papers, the reports issued by the audit support system and the Digital Vote Register (RDV), the digital table in which electronic votes are marked. So far, no discrepancies have been found.

All work is monitored by an external audit company.

See more details about the Armed Forces proposal in the video below: