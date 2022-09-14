TSE approves suggestion of military personnel for testing in electronic voting machines – Politics

Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (photo: Antonio Augusto/Secom/TSE) The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved, in a session on the night of this Tuesday (13/9), a proposal for biometrics in the integrity test of the ballot boxes for election day. The project was presented by the Armed Forces, which is a member of the Elections Transparency Commission. The plenary decision was unanimous.

Voting lasted just 15 minutes at the TSE. The project must be carried out between 32 and 64 polling stations, out of the universe of 640 pieces of equipment that will already be tested on election day, without prejudice to the electoral calendar.

“The integrity test remains the same, and from these urns some will be taken to carry out the integrity test with biometrics. This will be done for us to test and really verify if this [biometria] or not statistically necessary,” said Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE.

According to the suggestion of the military, the tests should be carried out in the polling stations and with the participation of voters. They must use biometrics to unlock the voting machines that will be tested. Not all equipment will be tested by the population. The proposal only foresees the application in part of the ballot boxes.