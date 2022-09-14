TSE maintains ban on images of 7 de Setembro in Bolsonaro’s campaign | Elections 2022

Rapporteur of the proceedings, Minister Benedito Gonçalves voted to maintain his individual decision that prohibited the use of images of the celebrations in campaign materials. The other members of the Court followed Gonçalves’ vote.

In Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, civic and military festivities were mixed with campaign actions by the candidate for reelection. Opposing parties went to the TSE against Bolsonaro’s conduct. See details in the video below:

Bolsonaro takes advantage of September 7 acts to campaign

In individual decisions signed over the weekend, the minister determined:

that Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) remove videos from the TV Brasil channel on YouTube with excerpts of the president’s actions, under penalty of a fine of R$ 10 thousand, but preserve the material on file until the end of the process;

that the president and the vice candidate, Braga Netto, be summoned to, within 24 hours, stop broadcasting any electoral propaganda material that is based on Bolsonaro’s images in the acts of September 7 in Brasília and Rio, under penalty a fine of R$ 10 thousand;

that the campaign did not produce new content for electoral propaganda with the actions carried out on the Bicentennial of Independence.

The plenary analyzed two actions that ask for the investigation of the conduct of Bolsonaro and his vice candidate during the Independence celebrations. The TSE was activated by the Brasil da Esperança coalition, which represents former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and also by the presidential candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

The parties accuse the PL candidates of using the festivities to promote their own candidacies.

