TSE maintains ban on the use of images of September 7 by Bolsonaro’s campaign

Understanding of the plenary follows the decision of Minister Benedito Gonçalves, who had already suspended the election campaign to broadcast images about the Bicentennial of Independence

Nelson Jr./ASCOM/TSE – 11/22/2018

Minister Alexandre de Moraes followed the vote of the rapporteur magistrate, Benedito Gonçalves



The President’s Lawyers Jair Bolsonaro (PL) resorted to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to request the Court to authorize the electoral campaign of the current representative to use the images of the acts commemorating the Bicentennial of Independence. Unanimously, the plenary’s understanding was to maintain the ban and prevent the candidate for reelection from reproducing the images of the acts of September 7. With the vote of the rapporteur minister Benedito Gonalves, so that the possibility of the team working for the reelection of the representative to use the images of the act remains prohibited, magistrates Raúl Araújo, Ricardo Lewandowski, Sergio Banhos, Cármen Lúcia and Carlos Urbach agreed with the initial understanding. Alexandre de Moraes he stressed that “there is no doubt” on the subject, since the amendment mentioned by the rapporteur “was very clear” in explaining that “the use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda” should not be used. “The celebration is official, the images are any images. Obviously, it’s not just TV Brasil’s image. It’s the campaign image that seized the moment,” he considered.

The representatives’ action aimed to reverse the understanding of the Minister and Inspector General of Electoral Justice, Benedito Gonçalves, who prohibited Bolsonaro from using the images in his favor. The initial request to prevent the Chief Executive from reproducing the national celebration as electoral propaganda came from the Brasil da Esperança coalition – formed by ENPV, PC do B, Psol, Rede, PSB, Solidarity, Forward, Act and pros. In the request, the group argues that the holiday was used as a “pretext for the abusive and illicit promotion” of Bolsonaro’s candidacy, causing an imbalance “in the fairness of the election”. The magistrate’s understanding was that “the use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda tends to injure isonomy, as it uses the performance of the head of state, on an occasion inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate. and make believe that the presence of thousands of people on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, with the purpose of commemorating the civic date, would be the result of electoral mobilization in support of the candidate for reelection”.