Unanimously, TSE approves polls integrity test suggested by military

A suggestion made by the Armed Forces will be a pilot project made with 32 to 64 electronic voting machines out of the 640 already submitted for examination in the October elections.

Lucas Lacaz Ruiz/Estadão Content – 11/04/2020

Electoral Court stressed that there is no agreement with the Armed Forces for parallel counting of votes



During session of Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Tuesday, 13, the president of the Court, minister Alexandre de Moraes, guided the vote on a pilot project for the inclusion of biometrics in the integrity test of electronic voting machines on election day. Proposal presented by the Armed Forces in the Commission for the Transparency of Elections, the suggestion was unanimously approved by the magistrates. the minister Ricardo Lewandowski considered that the proposal represents “an advance”, in addition to being a “condensation of the suggestions that are being presented by the groups that study the matter”, and voted in a favorable way as long as the results are released so that “voters can find out about the that has been ascertained”. Minister Cármen Lúcia also positioned herself favorably as an act for the “permanent improvement” of the electoral system. With a quick vote, ministers Benedito Gonçalves and Raúl Araújo followed the previous votes, as well as Sergio Banhos and Carlos Urbach. Minister Alexandre de Moraes stressed that this is not a second vote for the voter, but that he will be invited to carry out an integrity test before depositing his choice of candidate. “All recorded. The integrity test is identical but will be triggered by biometrics. With wide publicity”, defined the representative of the Court.