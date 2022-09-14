Understand King Charles III’s Swollen Fingers Problem

Experts point out diseases that can cause swelling in the fingers. Officially, Buckingham Palace has never spoken about any specific health issues.

247 – The new King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, is not only attracting the attention of the world due to the expectation about his reign, but also because of a health problem that was observed during the signing ceremony of his proclamation: swollen fingers.

Since last Saturday (9), the date of the officialization of the reign, many people have been questioning on social networks about the appearance of the fingers of Your Highness, successor to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (8), at the age of 96.

Officially, Buckingham Palace has never talked about any specific health issues, but experts ears by G1 listed some diseases that can cause swelling of the fingers. Psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout and scleroderma are some of them. However, professionals warn that for an accurate diagnosis, examinations and medical evaluation are necessary.

The “sausage fingers”, as some internet users have called it, make some sense, according to information from Fábio Jennings, a rheumatologist who coordinates the media commission of the São Paulo Society of Rheumatology (SPR) and assistant to the rheumatology discipline at the Federal University of São Paulo ( Unifesp). The king himself so titled his problem.

“Sausage fingers is the name of the clinical sign that gives what technically is dactylitis, that is, inflammation of the fingers that affects tendons and joints”, explains Jennings. “One of the most common causes is psoriatic arthritis, which accompanies psoriasis, an autoimmune disease. In such cases, you have to treat the disease. And then there is improvement, yes,” said the doctor.

Neither King Charles III nor Buckingham Palace has spoken about a possible health issue that could cause swollen fingers.

