understand the controversy between the ex-couple

The love story lasted a year. Eder Militão and Karoline Lima formed the couple of the moment, but the relationship ended days before the birth of their first child. And worse: the defender of Real Madrid and the Brazilian team has filed a lawsuit against the influencer. Why did the relationship get to this point?

Militão and Karol started dating in June last year. In December, she announced that she was pregnant. However, in the final stretch of pregnancy, the influencer began to vent on social media for allegedly having been abandoned by the player. In June 2022, Karol said on Instagram that it was possible to find Militão “in the best clubs in Miami” during the athlete’s vacation. The defender also passed through Brazil before returning to Spain, where Karol remained.

The announcement of the termination took place in early July. Cecília was born four days later, with the player next to the influencer in the hospital.

Militão sues Karol

Almost two months later, the news came to the public that Militão sued Karol in court, in addition to Google and Facebook, in a lawsuit in which he asked for R$ 45,000 for moral damages. The process was filed on June 30, that is, days before Cecília’s birth.

The player also tried to prevent his ex-girlfriend from posting comments about him on the internet, which was twice denied by judge Eliana Adorno de Toledo Tavares, because Militão’s defense did not attach any post by Karoline herself in the process. According to the athlete, the influencer would be inciting followers to promote persecution and harm his image on the network.

Karoline Lima and Cecília, daughter of the influencer with Eder Militão Image: Playback/Instagram

In the process, to which the report of the UOL Esporte had access, lawyer Newton Ferreira, who defends the defender, said the following:

“[Militão] has been suffering abuse and constant aggression to his personality on social networks, mainly through the Instagram application. Such annoyances are occurring constantly and unexpectedly through [Karol]which uses your personal account, through your profile and comments that are directed directly to the person of [Militão] in the aforementioned social network, exposing publications, videos, stories with the sole purpose of wearing down the image of [Militão]accompanied by a speech endowed with pejorative content.”

Facebook was cited for owning Instagram, the social network on which the comments were posted. The player also attached news prints on Google, reports considered derogatory to his image, in addition to asking for the process to proceed in secrecy of Justice, which was denied. The judge scheduled a conciliation hearing for February 2023.

Karoline’s defense counters Militão

O UOL Esporte also had access to the contestation document presented by the influencer’s defense, which has 37 pages and 166 items. According to Karol’s lawyer, Gabriella Garcia, Militão accuses his ex-girlfriend, without evidence, of having abused him on social media, while it is the influencer who “has robust evidence of the abuse suffered. considered one more”.

“Karol received this process full of absurdities, untruths, without evidence in the midst of her puerperium, and, as is known, the protocol of the action took place a few days before her daughter was born. A real stab. In this process, Eder accuses Karoline of have committed abuses without proof, but the opposite is not quite the case. Karol has robust evidence of the abuses suffered. It is noteworthy that this process can be considered one more. Karol always wanted to be at peace, she sought with all her strength to live in harmony with the father of his daughter, despite all the problems faced to this day, but unfortunately when we are attacked, we need to defend ourselves. And as for me, I will do everything possible and impossible to reestablish the truth, fighting for your rights”, said the lawyer.

Karol’s defense presented prints of a conversation between the influencer and Militão in which the player expresses his desire to be a father. According to the defense, the influencer responded to the athlete’s request and removed the IUD (contraceptive method) to try to get pregnant.

In the document, the influencer’s lawyers also stated that Karol was already suffering attacks on social media for allegedly being with Militão for interest, that she was the target of judgment, offenses and attacks “for the simple fact of having been the companion of a professional football player. . Several times, Karol was labeled as a gold digger, when in fact, the influencer already had a consolidated career in Brazil”.

Militão and Karoline Lima: romance ended up in court Image: Playback/Instagram

“Even feeling betrayed, with the serious accusations made by Eder, Karol did not retaliate with exposure and seeks through Justice to prove that the action brought by her ex-partner is a real abuse”, declared Gabriella.

“Eder asks for compensation against untruths saying that Karol posted a series of videos seeking to harm his image. Karol never posted anything, so much so that none of the alleged evidence brought to the case was able to make the judge grant the injunction sought by Eder. Eder made two consecutive trips, on a public agenda, one to Miami for work/leisure and one on vacation to Brazil. Eder made his choices, exposed those choices and, being a public person, he has to understand that he is subject to this type of situation” , added the lawyer.

Finally, the defense asks that Militão pay a fine to the influencer, that the parties give testimony to prove Karol’s version and that the conciliation hearing scheduled for February 2023 be cancelled.