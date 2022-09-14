Unesp applies for 266 vacancies in positions of all levels and salaries of up to BRL 8,000

Unesp (São Paulo State University) has open enrollment for 266 vacancies in careers at all school levels, with salaries up to R$ 8,370 and registration through the Vunesp Foundation website, until Monday (19). The job options are for 23 cities in all regions of the State of São Paulo.

In addition to the salary, Unesp offers food vouchers, health insurance, transportation vouchers and dental insurance.

The cities with the most vacancies are Botucatu, with 40 opportunities, and the capital, with 34. The other options are: 21 vacancies in Araçatuba, 24 in Araraquara, 7 in Assis, 13 in Bauru, 2 in Dracena, 8 in Franca, 9 in Guaratinguetá, 12 in Ilha Solteira, 4 in Itapeva, 17 in Jaboticabal, 10 in Marília, 12 in Presidente Prudente, 5 in Registro, 15 in Rio Claro, 2 in Rosana, 7 in São João da Boa Vista, 3 in São José do Rio Preto, 7 in São José dos Campos, 9 in São Vicente, 3 in Sorocaba and 1 in Tupã.

The application of the test is scheduled for November 6, a Sunday. The test will be held in the 23 cities for which there are vacancies.

The notices, with all the information about the 36 contests, can be seen on the Vunesp website, in the contests with open enrollment section.



