Union charges, and bank advances credit

After a claim by the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, the first installment (anticipation) of PLR Itaú 2022 will be paid on Tuesday 20th. Banks have until the 30th to make the credit. In addition, the bank announced that it will credit the 13th and 14th extra basket of BRL 1,000 on October 27. Use our simulator below and find out how much you will receive.

The PLR ​​is an important achievement of the banking category – together with the trade union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in the National Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) in 1995. Since then, the bank PLR has undergone many adjustments and improvements, resulting in increasing values.

The bank employees’ profit sharing was guaranteed after approval, at a meeting, and signature of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category. The approved agreement provides, in 2022: 10% readjustment in food and meal vouchers; readjustment of 13% in the additional portion of profit sharing and inflation adjustment (8.83%) in the basic rule; an allowance of R$ 1 thousand in the form of the 14th food basket (paid only this year and until October); and an 8% readjustment in salaries and other funds, such as daycare/nanny assistance, for example (8% corresponds to 91% of inflation, confirmed at 8.83% on September 1, the bank employee’s base date).

And for 2023, the replacement of inflation plus a 0.5% real increase in salaries is already guaranteed, in all fixed amounts of the PLR, in the VA and VR and in all other funds provided for in the economic clauses of the CCT, as assistance. daycare/nanny, gratuities, home office assistance, etc.