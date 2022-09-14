Union charges, and bank advances credit

After a claim by the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, the first installment (anticipation) of PLR Itaú 2022 will be paid on Tuesday 20th. Banks have until the 30th to make the credit. In addition, the bank announced that it will credit the 13th and 14th extra basket of BRL 1,000 on October 27. Use our simulator below and find out how much you will receive.
The PLR is an important achievement of the banking category – together with the trade union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in the National Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) in 1995. Since then, the bank PLR has undergone many adjustments and improvements, resulting in increasing values.
The bank employees’ profit sharing was guaranteed after approval, at a meeting, and signature of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category. The approved agreement provides, in 2022: 10% readjustment in food and meal vouchers; readjustment of 13% in the additional portion of profit sharing and inflation adjustment (8.83%) in the basic rule; an allowance of R$ 1 thousand in the form of the 14th food basket (paid only this year and until October); and an 8% readjustment in salaries and other funds, such as daycare/nanny assistance, for example (8% corresponds to 91% of inflation, confirmed at 8.83% on September 1, the bank employee’s base date).
And for 2023, the replacement of inflation plus a 0.5% real increase in salaries is already guaranteed, in all fixed amounts of the PLR, in the VA and VR and in all other funds provided for in the economic clauses of the CCT, as assistance. daycare/nanny, gratuities, home office assistance, etc.
“The banking category is to be congratulated! We renewed our CCT with economic advantages and with all rights maintained until August 31, 2024. In other words, this CCT has no setback compared to the previous one, on the contrary: we are still advancing on fundamental issues such as the regulation of telework, with allowance of BRL 1036; in the fight against sexual harassment, with a specific channel for complaints, and also on the issue of goals and moral harassment, it being agreed that the topic will be addressed in specific meetings.”
Ivone Silva president of the Union and one of the coordinators of the National Command of Bank Employees