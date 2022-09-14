Union refuses João Gomes concert for declaration against Bolsonaro (videos)

The reason is that, at Rock in Rio, the artist went to the audience and recorded a video saying ‘Hey Bolsonaro’, which is completed by ‘vai tama no c*’ by the fans.

247 – The Rural Union of Imperatriz, in Maranhão, made a statement and said that it will not accept the concert by singer João Gomes at Parque de Exposições, which was planned to take place during the ‘PiZro’ festival, on October 29. The reason is that, at Rock in Rio, the artist went to the audience and recorded a video saying ‘Ei Bolsonaro’, which is completed by ‘vai ta c*’ by the fans.

Three union members claimed that João Gomes disrespected Bolsonaro. “We were sought out to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny, due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro. He is not welcome here inside the Exhibition Park, because our flag is green and yellow”, said the group in a video published this Monday (12) on social networks.

Board of the rural union of Imperatriz-Ma, vetoed João Gomes’ show at the exhibition park because the singer made a video making fun of bolsonaro. The cattle are feeling a lot! pic.twitter.com/SXfg5FjAek — Dino Debochado🦕 (@DinoDebochado) September 13, 2022

