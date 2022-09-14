Union will have to compensate family of dead soldier

A mother and son will be compensated by the Union after a sequence of medical errors lasting more than four years resulted in the death of a military man at an air base where he served in Anápolis, Goiás. According to the TRF1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), each one will be compensated in R$ 100 thousand, totaling R$ 200 thousand.

In September 2005, the soldier – who was not identified – went to the medical squad at the barracks for a possible injury to his big toe and returned several times to treat the problem, which turned out to be cancer.

In April 2006, he was diagnosed with a fungus at the site of pain. In December 2009, after several visits to the medical unit, it was recorded in the medical record that the treatment with the drugs was not successful. To make matters worse, another hypothesis gained strength: that of a malignant lesion. He was referred to the dermatologist after that. In February 2010, the victim was urgently taken to the Hospital das Forças Armadas de Brasília for a biopsy and a possible amputation of the finger.

The following month, an exam detected malignant melanoma in the big toe, considered the most serious type of skin cancer. Weeks later a metastasis was detected in the liver and lung, leading to the patient’s death in July 2012, from a hemorrhage in the brain.

The rapporteur and federal judge, Daniele Maranhão, considered that there were errors in the diagnosis of the lesion, which was treated with antifungal and anti-inflammatory drugs. The initial hypothesis was that he had onychomycosis, a nail infection caused by fungi, according to the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).

According to the rapporteur, points such as medical error regarding the initial diagnosis, the loss of a chance of a correct, effective and less painful treatment that could combat the disease that led to the death of the soldier, are not liable to exempt the administration from guilt. public.

Also according to the judge, a dangerous disease had already been detected in 2005. “The examination of the sequence of the development of the disease showed the existence of infection of the big toe in 2005”, he said. “The soldier has been through several consultations since 2005 and, only in 2010, ‘was consigned as a possibility of diagnostic hypothesis malignant lesion'”.

A medical report from the Brasília health unit also confirms that the symptoms of the disease had already appeared for some time, says the rapporteur. The oncologist who had the boy as a patient said that the lesion was certainly malignant since the onset of symptoms, and the material was never sent for histopathological examination, configuring another failure.

With that, the judge determined that there was “negligence”. “The administration did not adopt all the appropriate procedures for the correct diagnosis and respective treatment of the disease, and this negligence is evident”.

Daniele claims that even if he had died years later, he would have had a better quality of life. “Had we proceeded and diagnosed the malignant nature of the lesion in time, the provision of adequate medical treatment for the disease would have possibly increased the chances of cure, of some longevity or, at least, of a better quality of life for the patient in his last years.” years old”.

The Union defended itself, claiming that the malignant lesion could have arisen or evolved only after the patient was referred to the hospital. In addition, the federal agency would have to pay BRL 140,000 for moral damages to the son and widow, but it won the appeal and will have to pay BRL 100,000 for each.

The TRF1 unanimously decided in favor of the process.

To UOLthe Union informed that it has already been notified of the judgment and is analyzing the appeal.