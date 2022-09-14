US stocks post biggest drop in two years after inflation data in the country | Economy

The indices S&P 500, dow jones and Nasdaq fell sharply — ending a four-day streak of highs — and recorded their biggest daily percentage drops since June 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Growing risk aversion has pushed all major sectors into negative territory. The tech and tech-adjacent sectors, which are more interest rate sensitive, weighed the most, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc leading losses.

Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 0.75 percentage point at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, with a 32% probability of a full 1 percentage point major hike, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

The S&P 500 index closed down 4.32% at 3,932.69 points. The Dow Jones fell 3.94% to 31,104.97 points. The Nasdaq Composite technology index fell 5.16% to 11,633.57 points.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session in negative territory.

Communications services, consumer discretionary and technology stocks were down more than 5%, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index tumbled 6.2%.

