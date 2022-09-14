Using Ethereum during Merge is “living dangerously”, says developer

The Ethereum (ETH) Merge update will be completed this week, but the uncertainty surrounding the exact time when the event will occur may leave investors in awe: after all, it will be possible to continue using Web 3 applications as normal. during the process?

According to official information from the Ethereum Foundation, Merge was built in such a way that the network does not stop working at any time, even during the upgrade. However, blockchain professor and developer Solange Gueiros prefers to take the more prudent path: avoid using Ethereum at the time of the merger.

“It depends on how much you like to live dangerously – and how much value you’re going to trade. If I had a very large amount to trade right there [no momento da Merge]I would do it a little earlier or later,” recommends Blockchain Developer Advocate from Chainlink Labs, the startup behind the Chainlink (LINK) project, which runs on Ethereum.

In an interview with Cripto+ (watch the full version in the player above), Solange says that, despite her caution, she firmly believes that the update will work. “But we always have to take care of ourselves,” she justifies.

The time when it is not recommended to use the Ethereum network can vary because the moment of the update is not marked in time, but in a verified dataset count: the trigger for the merge will come when the network reaches a certain number of blocks validated, which can change according to the dynamics of dispute between miners.

“On average, blocks are mined every 15 or 16 seconds. But it can happen that a block is closed (or mined, or validated) and added to the network a little faster or a little slower”, explains Solange.

According to sites that countdown to Merge, the update will take place in the early hours of Thursday (15), between 0:00 and 1:00.

It is important to remember that caution applies mainly to those who use wallets such as MetaMask, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) applications or NFTs, for example. This is because those who only buy and sell ETH on exchanges will not need to worry: in general, they will allow internal trading and suspend withdrawals and deposits during the change in the network to avoid problems.

Ethereum Merge

Merge involves a change in the consensus model of the Ethereum blockchain, changing the rules of the data verification mechanism: the Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, similar to Bitcoin, gives way to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ), considered more ecological.

Planned for at least five years, the upgrade will see the network undergo a drastic reduction in energy consumption, in addition to creating a new dynamic for the use of ETH, which gains an official passive income tool through staking.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities