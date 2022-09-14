Vaccines against HPV and meningitis: government expands groups of children who can take them – News









Used in more than one hundred countries as a strategy to prevent and reduce diseases caused by the virus, such as cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, anal region, penis and oropharynx, the vaccine that protects against human papillomavirus (HPV) will become permanently applied to 9 and 10 year old boys, a new age group included in the target audience.

Under the Unified Health System (SUS), immunization against HPV was only available in two doses (with an interval of six months between each one) for girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. With the change, vaccination is now applied to everyone between 9 and 14 years of age, regardless of gender.

Incorporated in a staggered manner into the SUS from 2014 onwards, the vaccine is still given in adolescence, because it is more favorable for the vaccination to be carried out before the person has sexual activity.

People with HIV/AIDS, solid organ and bone marrow transplants and cancer patients, all between 9 and 26 years of age, can also receive the immunizer free of charge. For these patients, three doses are required, with an interval of two and six months after the first one.

Virus transmitted through sexual intercourse or direct contact with infected skin or mucous membranes, HPV is responsible for almost all cases of cervical cancer, for more than 90% of anal cancer and 63% of penile cancer, as well as part of other types of tumors, such as those of the throat, vulva and vagina.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that Brazil has at least 10 million people infected with the human papillomavirus and that, every year, there are 700,000 new cases of the infection. Worldwide, about 105 million people are positive for HPV 16 or 18.







Meningococcal ACWY





Based on research that indicates that meningococcal vaccines demonstrate a more robust immune response in adolescents, with the persistence of protective antibodies for a prolonged period, starting this month the Ministry of Health also decided to temporarily offer the meningococcal ACWY vaccine for the age group not vaccinated between 11 and 14 years.

According to the federal government, such evidence supported the National Immunization Program (PNI) to include in the National Vaccination Calendar the administration of booster doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccines during adolescence.

The immunizer against meningitis is available in the National Vaccination Calendar for adolescents between 11 and 12 years old, but, until June 2023, those between 13 and 14 years old will also be able to receive the dose. According to the folder, the expansion aims to reduce the number of carriers of the bacteria in the nasopharynx.

The Ministry of Health also says that it distributes the meningococcal ACWY vaccine (conjugate) monthly to the states. The indication is to take a dose or booster, according to the vaccination situation.

According to the folder, the age group at greatest risk of illness is children under 1 year of age, but adolescents and young adults are primarily responsible for the circulation of the disease. For children aged 3 to 12 months, the vaccine offered by the SUS continues to be meningococcal C.

Meningococcal meningitis is spread by bacteria called meningococci and causes inflammation of the meninges, the membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. Transmission occurs through the respiratory tract, that is, through the air. It can leave neurological and auditory sequelae and chronic pain.

In Brazil, the most common is type C (which involves 80% of cases), followed by type B. Types A, W and Y are less frequent. Vaccines are considered the best way to prevent meningitis and are specific for each serogroup.







Meningococcal C vaccine





Since July, the PNI also recommends expanding the public able to receive the meningococcal C (conjugated) vaccine, which involves health workers and children up to 10 years old. The target audience will be extended until February 2023 and aims to protect the population against serogroup C meningococcal disease.

The immunizer is part of the National Vaccination Calendar, and two doses are indicated, at 3 and 5 months, and a booster, preferably at 12 months. According to the new guidance from the Ministry of Health, if children up to 10 years old have not been vaccinated, they should take a dose of meningococcal C. Health workers, even with the complete vaccination schedule, can be vaccinated with one more dose.



Difficulty going to the bathroom? Find out which foods help your gut function







Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.