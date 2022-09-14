Vale (VALE3) lost everything it could and will it hit high now? Know what to expect from the action – Money Times

After the sharp correction in recent months, stocks in the mining and steelworks are slowly recovering.

The prospects for the construction sector in China improved, with the Asian government injecting new stimulus into the economy, giving relief to the prices of iron ore.

The recovery of the steel ingredient brought momentary relief to mining and steel companies of the Stock Exchange, with OK (VALE3), the most important representative of the sector within the Ibovespa, accumulating an appreciation of 10.54% in the last week.

However, it is still too early to say that the company’s shares will rise again strongly. In fact, market analysts believe that further declines in iron ore are to be seen.

price correction

According to Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, analysts at Land Investmentsdespite the appreciation in recent days, the ore is still in a downtrend, which led to a change in the projection from US$ 120 a ton at the end of the year to US$ 85.

For the long term, iron ore projections do not improve much, indicating the commodity is close to US$ 90 a ton for the next few years, highlight Chinchila and Novaes.

Gabriela Joubert, chief analyst at the Inter Research, is also cautious about ore prices. This is because he believes that the Chinese government’s stimulus should not change the situation of the country’s real estate sector.

“The crisis is deeper. We have seen, since last year, a policy of inhibiting speculative capital in the real estate sector”, he comments.

“I’m a little skeptical. Stimulus will not be the catalyst for the Chinese economy”, completes the expert.

Joubert sees iron ore holding at $100 per tonne until the end of the year, but does not rule out a further downward correction. For the end of 2023, the analyst is more conservative, projecting a ton of the commodity at US$ 90.

VALE3 dropped too much?

For Terra analysts, Vale’s share is cheaper in relation to international peers, which indicates that the downward movement may be ending.

Chinchilla and Novaes point out that the current value of the paper “does not reflect the results recorded recently”.

They point out, however, that ore fluctuations can still impact Vale’s action.

Inter’s Joubert projects more volatility for the stock. However, he points out that more volatility does not necessarily mean that the shares will present significant drops or bad results going forward.

“This does not necessarily mean bad results, but more restrained. Results closer to what they should be in a ‘normal situation’. We still expect a strong result when compared to before the pandemic, but lower compared to 2021”, he explains.

THE DVInvest has a long-term estimate of US$ 70-80 per ton of iron ore. From the perspective of the house, as the commodity is currently traded at around US$ 100 a ton, Vale’s shares would have to suffer more.

Even so, DVInvest does not think that the company has stopped being attractive.

“It may seem that it loses its attractiveness at the moment, but if we are going to simply stick to the valuationto discounted future cash flows and bringing them to present value, the company remains attractive”, comments Henrique Tavares, analyst at the analysis house.

With the recent correction, DVInvest revised Vale’s target price downwards, from R$119 to R$97, to reflect the increase in the cost of capital and the cost of debt in a scenario of high interest rates and inflation .

discounted voucher

Tavares believes that Vale’s share price does not reflect current levels of iron ore.

“Today, Vale is negotiated with ore prices well below the prices that are negotiated, close to US$ 100 a ton. O valuation that we see today is something close to US$ 60 a ton of iron ore. not a valuation fair”, says the analyst.

Given the high discount level at which the paper is traded, Tavares sees the OK as an attractive business.

Inter has a “neutral” recommendation for the mining company, with a target price of R$ 83. In the opinion of the chief analyst, Vale continues to be an interesting action for the investor who is thinking about dividendsgiven the company’s strong cash position.

“Now you have to consider that there’s a greater risk in entering a role like this,” Joubert points out. “Despite the upsideI’m expecting a lot more volatility.”

Considering the bad global economic scenario, which impacts the demand for certain basic materials, including ore, Terra recommends looking for safety in more stable sectors or less exposed to the outside.

In the wake of the recent recovery in steel sales for construction and industry in China, the Bradesco BBI is confident that Chinese construction activity will continue to improve seasonally in the coming weeks.

BBI continues with a buy recommendation for Vale, in addition to other names in the sector, such as Gerdau (GGBR4), Usiminas (USIM5), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mining (CMIN3).

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.