VIDEO: After recapturing city, Ukrainian soldiers burn Russian flag | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian soldiers burned Russian flags and dismantled banners and billboards displaying Russian propaganda in the city of Vovchansk, in a video released on Tuesday (13).
The video also includes several photos of Russian tanks abandoned on a road, which they say is located in Vovchansk.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it intended to liberate all of its territory after driving out Russian forces in the country’s northeast in a rapid offensive, but urged the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems to support the advance.
Ukrainian soldiers burn a Russian flag in Vovchansk, a city close to the border between the two countries (Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine / Reproduction via REUTERS)
Since Moscow abandoned its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday (September 10), marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of cities in a stunning shift in battlefield momentum.
The city of Vovchansk is just over 10 km from the Russian border.
Fighting is still raging in the Kharkiv region, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters on Tuesday, saying Ukraine’s forces are making good progress because they are highly motivated and their operation is well planned.