Video: man shoots partner during robbery of armored car security – Gerais

Moment when one of the suspects shoots his partner (photo: reproduction) During an assault on four security guards in an armored car, in front of a supermarket in Uberaba, Tringulo Mineiro, early yesterday afternoon (12/9), one of the five suspects shot his own partner.

A security camera video captured the moment of the probable accidental shooting. From the images, one of the suspects would have been scared the moment he came across his partner, suddenly, in front of a door inside the supermarket. The man who was shot was holding the pouch with the money that had just been stolen from three security guards who would take the material to the armored car.

On the other hand, according to information in the PM’s record, it is not possible to say with certainty whether the targeted suspect was shot by his partner or by shots fired by a security guard outside the supermarket and at the time when the suspects fled in a car. black.

According to PM Lieutenant Nanci Santos, in an interview with “Rdio JM”, this morning (9/12), the suspect who was shot was taken to hospital by a man who was called, supposedly by the person who was shot, and who would not have participated in the assault. “The suspect shot remains hospitalized under police escort,” she added.

The other four suspects are on the run with almost R$120,000 in cash that would be collected from the supermarket.

Suspects took pouch

According to a PM record, four security guards from the armored car reported that, initially, three of them entered the supermarket to collect the pouch, while the driver remained inside the armored car.

But, when they were returning to the armored car with the pouch with R$ 117,530.00, and still inside the establishment, two armed individuals entered shooting, and the security guard who was with the pouch returned to the cashier area.

Then, according to reports from the guards to the PM’s record, one of the five robbers went after him, firing several shots and, at that moment, one of the guards released the pouch. At the same time, the other two vigilantes who were escorting the pouch were surrendered by other suspects.

A short time later, as the suspects fled, one of the guards fired a few shots at them outside the supermarket.

Several shots inside the supermarket

During the crime, the suspects fired several shots inside and outside the supermarket, probably with the intention of intimidating the security guards of the armored car.

Also according to the PM, four of the suspects were armed with small arms and one of them with a weapon similar to a rifle.

Set fire to vehicle

The car used in the crime was set on fire (photo: reproduction)

During the escape, the police were informed by people that the suspects set fire to the car (Hyundai Sonata black) that was used in the robbery, in front of number 92 of Rua Fiovarante Abaet, Bairro Boa Vista. The vehicle was completely destroyed.