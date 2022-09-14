Video: Ukrainian soldiers step on Russian flag and celebrate city reconquest

From the Newsroom with AP 09/13/2022 – 17:30 Share



The footage shows the flag ukrainian fluttering loudly as three Ukrainian special forces soldiers from the Kraken Special Unit have their boots on the flag russianin the newly reclaimed city of Balaklia.

In the video, the Ukrainian soldier in the middle says (in Ukrainian): ‘Mr President, Mr Commander-in-Chief, the city of Balaklia in the region of Kharkiv was taken under control, the order was carried out. Glory to Ukraine’.

The Kraken Special Unit is a Ukrainian special forces troop of Ukrainian Military Intelligence. Balaklia is a city in Izium Raion, in the Kharkiv Oblast region of eastern Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, released the footage on Thursday, September 8, and said, “Everything is in its place. The flag of Ukraine in a free Ukrainian city under a free Ukrainian sky! Thanks! I’m proud! Take care! To victory! Glory to Ukraine!’.

