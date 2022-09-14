Volcanic eruptions are linked to the extinction of dinosaurs

posted on 09/13/2022 06:00



Determining what killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period, has been a topic of debate among scientists. Some argue that comets or asteroids that collided with Earth were the most likely agents of mass destruction, while others argue that large volcanic eruptions were the cause. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas) reports that volcanic activity appears to have been the main factor in the extinction of these large reptiles.

The team at Dartmouth College in the United States relied on three datasets on geological timescales, paleobiology, and large igneous provinces—extensive step-shaped regions of igneous rock solidified from erupting lava. The volcanic outpouring leaves behind giant fingerprints as evidence of past events.

“The large areas of igneous rock from these major volcanic eruptions appear to line up in time with mass extinctions and other significant climatic and environmental events,” says lead author Theodore Green, who led the research. According to him, at the time of the end of the dinosaurs, volcanism shook the Indian subcontinent, creating what is now known as the Deccan plateau. This, like the asteroid strike, would have far-reaching global effects, blanketing the atmosphere in dust and toxic smoke, smothering large reptiles and other life, as well as altering the climate on long timescales.





In the study, Green set out to find a way to quantify the apparent link between eruptions and extinctions and test whether the coincidence was just fluke or whether there was evidence of a causal relationship between the two. With the help of supercomputers, the researchers compared the best available estimates of basalt flood eruptions with periods of drastic species extermination on the geologic time scale, including, but not limited to, the five mass extinctions.

To prove that timing was more than chance chance, they investigated whether the flares would line up as well with a randomly generated pattern and repeated the test with 100 million such patterns. Scientists found that the concordance of volcanic activity with periods of extinction was much greater than an accidental relationship.

“While it is difficult to determine whether a specific volcanic explosion caused a specific mass extinction, our results make it difficult to ignore the role of volcanism in the extinction,” says Brenhin Keller, co-author. “Our results indicate that there would most likely have been a mass extinction at the tertiary edge of the Cretaceous of significant magnitude, regardless of whether or not there was an asteroid impact, which can be shown more quantitatively now. The fact that there was an asteroid impact. impact (witnessed by a large crater in Yucatan, Mexico) undoubtedly made matters worse.”

Scientists note that the results leave a lesson for a world increasingly exposed to carbon dioxide emissions, released during past volcanic activity associated with extinctions. “While the total amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere in modern climate change is still much less than the amount emitted by a large igneous province, we are emitting it very fast, which is cause for concern,” says Keller.