Walking is good for your health. But walking fast makes it even better, study reveals

A group of researchers from Australia and Denmark reveal that 10,000 steps daily is the ‘magic number’ to reduce the risk of illness and even death. Also, walking fast has more benefits than walking at a walking pace.

Published in the scientific journal ‘JAMA Neurology’, the study was based on monitoring 78,500 adults in the UK, between 2013 and 2015, who used mobile devices to measure vital signs, comparing these results with the current health status of these same people. .

Matthew Ahmadi, lead author of the study, considers that, with 10,000 daily steps, “it is possible to reduce the risk of dementia by about 50%”, and in the case of cardiorespiratory diseases and cancer the risk decreases between 30% and 40%. %. The benefits of walking are even greater when the gait is faster.

Expert calculations indicate that for every 2,000 daily steps the risk of premature death drops between 8% and 11%.

Tony Blazevich, an expert in biomechanics at Edith Cowan University, argues that “the more blood circulates in our arteries, the greater the level of activation of the self-repair processes” in these blood channels, quotes ‘The Guardian’.

And he adds: “theoretically, if we can raise the heart rate and make the blood circulate faster, the level of repair of our arteries will be greater”, because “greater blood flow can be very good for all parts of our body. – our brains, our muscles, everything.”