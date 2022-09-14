Walking with speed is as important as taking 10,000 steps a day.

IResearchers claim that the speed at which you walk is as (or more) important as the number of steps you take per day.

The benefits of taking at least 10,000 steps, could, are already known to everyone and include reducing the risk of problems such as dementia, heart disease, cancer and even death. However, scientists have now discovered that a faster pace can have even more advantages.

For this study, researchers looked at nearly 80,000 adults in the UK aged 40 to 79 who were followed for seven years.

Also Read: The Perfect Exercise Plan To Boost Metabolism And Lose Weight

“The take-home message here is that to feel protective health benefits, people can’t just aim for 10,000 steps a day, but also walk faster,” says study co-author Matthew Ahmadi, a researcher at the Center Charles Perkins and Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, Australia, told The Independent newspaper.

In addition, according to this research, less active people can also feel some improvements. So, for every two thousand steps taken, the risk of premature death reduces between 8% and 11%. Similar conclusions apply to cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Also Read: Breast Cancer. Here’s (another) excellent reason to exercise

Walking at a faster pace has also shown positive results, when talking about heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, even more than reaching the ‘goal’ of 10,000 steps per day.

“Step counting is easily understood and widely used by the public to track activity levels thanks to the growing popularity of fitness apps, but people rarely think about the pace of their steps,” added Emmanuel Stamatakis, professor and member of the team of researchers.

As the study involved a sizeable sample of people, the scientists suggest that “10,000 steps a day is the sweet spot to feel health benefits, and walking faster is associated with additional benefits.”

Also Read: Walking this number of steps a day reduces risk of dementia