‘We are excited about Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo’

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gave an interview this Tuesday (13), before the game for Champions League

The coach Carlo Ancelottiof Real Madridgave a press conference this Tuesday morning (13), on the eve of the duel against RB Leipzigfor the Champions League. During the interview, the coach was asked about the possibility of Kylian Mbappeof PSGdefend the club meringue in the future, but was emphatic in his response saying that “the club is happy with Vinicius Jr. and rodrygo“.

Ancelotti preferred not to comment openly on the Frenchman’s future. It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the season, Real lived a long soap opera about the player’s fate, who ended up choosing to renew his contract and stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

This Monday, however, the newspaper L’Equipe reported that Mbappé’s link with PSG would only run until 2024, unlike what the French club announced in May this year.

The matter then came up again, but the coach stressed that “Real Madrid are not looking for other strikers at the moment”.

“We’re excited about our strikers, especially the youngsters. We’re really excited about Karim (Benzema), but when a youngster stands out, it’s a lot more exciting than someone you’re used to seeing,” commented Ancelotti.

“What they did, and what they are doing, Vini and Rodrygo clearly makes us very excited, and we haven’t really thought about another one. There’s no doubt, we’re very focused on these players.”

This season, Vinicius Jr. sum 5 goals and two assists in 7 matches. His teammate Rodrygo scored two tries and two assists in 5 games. Both were highlights in the 4-1 victory over Mallorca last Sunday. The ex-Santista even gave a pass to a goal by Vini Jr. and scored a plate goal.

After beating Celtic on their debut in Champions LeagueReal Madrid returns to the field for the 2nd round of the group stage of the competition, against RB Leipzig.

The match is scheduled for this Wednesday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.