‘We need it’: Flvio Bolsonaro asks for PIX for his father’s campaign

Flvio Bolsonaro complained about the lack of resources for his father’s presidential campaign (photo: Wilson Dias/Agência Brasil)

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL) took to social media this Tuesday (13/9) to ask for donations for PIX for the campaign of his father, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election.

“I inform you that donation of any amount is welcome, as long as it is from your heart. And, yes, we need it”, he published. The registration of the PIX key by an email is generic to the campaign, but according to Flvio the action “came spontaneously”.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the senator complained that the lack of resources has hindered him in several aspects.

“We could have a much greater force, with much greater capillarity with PL candidates for federal and state deputy with more resources to campaign,” he said.

With R$ 10.8 million, the president was the candidate who raised the most with donations from individuals so far. The PL has BRL 312 million in public money distributed to candidates for the acronym.

Lula has 46% and Bolsonaro 31%

The Ipec (formerly Ibope) poll for the Presidency of the Republic, released on Monday night (9/12), indicates that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead of Bolsonaro. A little less than three weeks before the elections, PT appears with 46% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro reached 31% of the electorate.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is next in the race, with 7% of voting intentions. For 4% of voters, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) is the most prepared in the elections. Check all candidates:

The survey interviewed 2,512 people between September 9 and 11 in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, assuming a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-01390/2022.