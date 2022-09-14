Weintraub: Bolsonaro’s speech is from those who have already lost the election and do not want to be arrested

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub said this Tuesday 13th that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, adopted the speech of a loser in the interview in which he promised to “pass the belt and retire” if he loses. the election.

“Who followed the form, the eyes, the countenance… It’s not just the tone of voice and the words he spoke”, declared Weintraub, candidate for federal deputy for the PMB in São Paulo, during a broadcast on social networks. “For me, this speech is from those who lost the election and are looking to collect themselves, to be in peace, without being arrested, threatened or their family. He’s making a deal: ‘Oh, I’m leaving the field, I’ll pass the sash and leave me alone.’”

Bolsonaro’s statements came in an interview with a group of podcasts aimed at the evangelical audience.

“If it’s God’s will, I’ll continue. If not, we’ll pass the belt over there and I’ll retire”, highlighted the former captain towards the end of the conversation. “At my age, I have nothing else to do here on Earth, if my stint in politics ends here on December 31 of this year.”

Bolsonaro is experiencing a delicate situation in the electoral race. An Ipec survey released on Monday 12, commissioned by TV Globo, shows that Lula would have 51% of the valid votes if the election for the Presidency of the Republic took place today. In this scenario, PT could win the dispute in the first round.

In the count of valid votes, excluding null and blank votes and undecided votes, Bolsonaro adds up to 35%. Then appear Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%; Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%; and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), with 1% each.