what Apple really changed in the new model

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since the new iPhone 14 had been released and Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve Jobs, caused a bad feeling in the company founded by her father: she published a meme mocking the (lack of) innovation in the cell phone.

In the image, a man wearing a burgundy striped shirt showed that he had received another one just like it as a gift. The text: “me swapping my iPhone 13 for iPhone 14.”

And she wasn’t the only one. Jokes with the similarity between the products have been common since the arrival of version 14, last Wednesday (7th). But do the claims make sense? Or are they just haters’ elbow pain?

See what the base versions of the iPhone 13 and 14 look like, and where the latest model actually has an edge.

BODY AND DESIGN

The iPhone 13 has wireless charging, support for MagSafe magnet accessories, is water and dust resistant, and has no memory card support. The drawer only supports one SIM card from the telephone company. The power input, called the Lightning port, is the same for charging and headphone jack.

In the iPhone 14, the novelty is that in the United States the chip will be digital, which eliminates the need to physically insert or remove it. Activation must be by an operator. But, in Brazil, the new iPhone remains with the chip drawer — that is, at least for us, in this criterion, 13 and 14 are the same.

The firmness when holding the iPhone 13 comes because of the flat sides, which makes the size bigger because of the square design. On the iPhone 14, the notch at the top has been changed, responding to customer complaints. The size in general has become smaller due to the smart notch, which is the part referring to the selfie camera.

iPhone 13

Height: 146.7 mm;

146.7 mm; Width: 71.5 mm;

71.5 mm; Thickness: 7.65 mm;

7.65 mm; Weight: 173 grams;

173 grams; Colors: red, black, white, blue, pink and green.

iPhone 14

Height : 146.7 mm;

: 146.7 mm; Width: 71.5 mm;

71.5 mm; Thickness: 7.80 mm;

7.80 mm; Weight: 172 grams, 203 on Plus, 206 on Pro and 240 on Pro Max;

172 grams, 203 on Plus, 206 on Pro and 240 on Pro Max; Colors: red, black, white, blue, pink and green.

SCREEN

On the iPhone 13, the edges of the screen are more robust, while the notch for facial recognition and the front camera remain at the top of the device.

On the iPhone 14, the big change (or not so big) is in the visual format of the camera region, which has become more discreet. With the Dynamic Island functionality, this space is reused for notifications.

Otherwise, the screen of the two models has identical specifications:

iPhone 13

Model: 6.1-inch borderless OLED

6.1-inch borderless OLED Resolution: 2532 x 1170 pixels

iPhone 14

Model: 6.1-inch borderless OLED

6.1-inch borderless OLED Resolution: 2532 x 1170 pixels

DRUMS

The iPhone 13 has top-of-the-line battery performance. The iPhone 14 is better, but it’s not such a significant difference: the consumer gets a few extra hours of video playback and streaming, for example.

iPhone 13

Video playback: up to 17 hours

up to 17 hours Video streaming: up to 15 hours

iPhone 14

Video playback: Up to 20 hours;

Up to 20 hours; Video streaming: Up to 19 hours;

CAMERA

The arrangement of the cameras on the device remains the same, which led many people to think that it was basically the same lens. In fact, this was one of the points that the new model changed the most.

Numerically, the main lenses of the 13 and 14 register 12 megapixels. But the latest model brought an improvement in photos taken in low light, reaching 48% more light. It also has an “Active Mode”, an option to assist motion recordings that avoid blurry images.

The iPhone 14’s front camera also performs better in low-light environments and provides autofocus for the first time.

iPhone 13

Dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide): 12 MP;

12 MP; Front: 12 megapixels.

iPhone 14

Dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide): 12 MP;

12 MP; Front: 12 megapixels.

PERFORMANCE AND CONNECTIVITY

In fact, the most basic iPhone 14 models tie with the 13: they use the same processor chip, the A15 Bionic. It’s a good “brain”, capable of supporting 4K video editing, but there was practically no evolution (only one more core in the GPU, the graphics processing unit).

Regarding connectivity, in places without internet or telephone signal, the 14 allows satellite connection to send emergency messages, for example. All this will be possible through an app – but it will not be available in Brazil. In other words, for us, the question remains tied.

iPhone 13

Processor: A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

iPhone 14

Processor: A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine.

CONCLUSION

Yes, there is an increase in the iPhone 14, but very small in the most basic model. It is only more noticeable when taking pictures and videos. (The camera is really one of the factors that weigh the most when the consumer decides to buy, so maybe Apple bet right).

In addition, there are some design gains (both in hardware and in the interface). Many of the unprecedented improvements focus on specific circumstances, which are unlikely to be used on a daily basis (car accident detection) or even available in Brazil (satellite connection).

There are reasons why the 14 is more expensive than its predecessor, of course. But the difference (R$ 7,599 against R$ 5,699) reaches 25%. And no, the new iPhone isn’t 25% better than the old one.

