What are FII hedge funds and how do they work?

Properties

You hedge funds FIIs have represented a new trend for real estate funds. Ever since they were developed by the American company AW Jones in 1949, hedge funds have focused on equities. The reason for this concentration was simple: since that time, the “market” was large, liquid and transparent.

The purpose of hedge funds it was to seek alpha return, that is, the ability of an investment strategy to beat the market, resulting in a greater appreciation in relation to a benchmark index.

However, what was predominantly focused on the stock market is now giving way to hedge funds focused on intra-sector investments, where the “market” is the sector. You real estate funds are one of these markets, bringing the so-called hedge funds FIIs.

What are FII hedge funds?

FII hedge funds are based on the constitution of a limited partnership between several investors, who jointly allocate capital to make real estate investments, but also in other types of assets, such as stocks, government bonds, derivatives, among others.

O objective of hedge funds FIIs is to obtain substantial capital gains while protecting the risks inherent in the investment.

In other words, they aim to protect investors’ capital risk from market volatility by employing an alternative investment approach. The portfolio is managed by a professionally managed company, which makes allocations on behalf of its investors.

How do FII hedge funds work?

Real estate has become an important part of a diversified portfolio and an excellent long-term investment, causing hedge funds to explore two important trends. The first is a general shortage of housing and the second is rising interest rates.

Institutional investors scaled back their investments in real estate as interest rates began to rise, but many of them had secured billions of reais in financing before the first rate hike.

Now that institutional investors are investing billions in real estate, hedge funds are taking the opportunity to balance investments as the market heads for a downturn. In this context, FII hedge funds tend to benefit, as their strategy is geared towards different economic and market contexts.

>>Secure your invitation to the biggest FIIs event on the market

What do hedge funds FIIs invest in?

FII hedge funds have two opportunities to extract the “alpha”. The first is by the “market”, in its narrow definition of the listed sector, that is, through the shares of other FIIs, CRI (Receivables Real Estate Certificates) or shares in the real estate sector.

The second is the broader definition of the industry, including not only listed stocks, but also unlisted bonds and real assets, i.e. owning and operating essentially various types of income-generating real estate.

What are the main examples of hedge funds FIIs on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3)?

On the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, there are three main examples of FII hedge funds:

Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11)

Mauá Capital Hedge Fund (MCHF11)

JS Financial Assets (JSAF11)

Recently, Arton Advisors invested R$50 million in the real estate fund VGHF11, which represents approximately 9% of the total portfolio of the Arton Advisors fund. In a conversation with Suno, the company’s experts spoke a little more about the reasons that led to the investment in this type of fund.

Raphael Vieira, partner and head of the investment desk at Arton Advisors, highlighted that there has recently been a large migration of investors in 2021 from brick funds to credit funds, with the aim of protecting themselves from the advance of inflation.

Despite this, Vieira recalled that the Valora Hedge Fund FII (VGHF11) can diversify into different assets, such as stocks, funds of funds and the credit sector, alternating between exposures to CDI and inflation.

This active management of the FII, the quality of the manager and the broader dynamics of investments were what drew Arton’s attention to the Valora fund, which follows the dynamics of funds with the characteristic of hedge funds FIIs. For Vieira, this mix between CDI and inflation can be advantageous to VGHF11 shareholders.

He explains that “interest is always a consequence of inflation like a ‘roller coaster’. First comes inflation – it rises and interest rates rise with it. Inflation begins to ‘leak’, as is happening now, and interest rates remain at a higher level”.

Precisely because of this dynamic behavior between the CDI and Brazilian interest rates, represented by the Selic, Arton has a preference for more flexible funds in its investment strategy, such as the VGHF11, especially in a period of deflation.

Sylvio Martins, partner and alternative products analyst at Arton, explains that there is a lag in the pricing of deflation on the distribution of income from real estate funds in about 2 months.

When asked about the preference for more flexible funds in his investment thesis, given the possibility of investing in discounted brick FIIs, Raphael Vieira says that “the repricing of brick funds will take place much more when we have a scenario in which in fact the interest will give way, so that this rent is repriced together with the interest”.

He explains that, unlike stocks, real estate funds “do not anticipate the movement of interest, both on the rise and on the fall: as interest rates actually fall, we will review this repricing quickly in brick funds. They may be depreciated for a few months yet.”

Raphael Vieira also notes that, in an eventual drop in interest rates in Brazil, funds that present a mixed allocation strategy, “mixing” between exposure to Selic, CDI and IPCA, “tend to offer a balanced ‘mix’ and that do not have such a large interference of interest”.

Is it possible to invest in hedge funds FIIs outside the stock exchange?

Although some of the best-known FIIs in the hedge fund segment FIIs are listed on B3, there are also options for those who want to invest in funds that do not have their capital open on the stock exchange.

Alcides Gimenes Lopes Junior, investment manager at JPP capital, says that the manager has a Hedge fund FII called “SOMMA Real Estate”, which is an example of a multimarket fund not listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3).

According to the JPP manager, this is a fund for qualified investors, with a bias towards institutional investors. Unlike the listed funds, the specialist points out that funds such as SOMMA Real Estate do not have the obligation to distribute dividends, which allows for the reinvestment of resources by the fund itself.

As part of SOMMA Real Estate’s investment strategy, it was decided not to invest in the stock market, with its high volatility. The preference is to explore the dynamics of credit, through receivables funds, and also real estate, with investment in brick FIIs.

The investment dynamics of JPP Capital’s FII hedge fund works as follows: There is greater exposure in receivables funds with higher interest rates. When these interest rates are at a low point, the tendency is to allocate them to real estate funds that have good properties, and that have a discount on the price of their shares in the spot market.

The fund has the preference to invest in real estate funds of CRIs instead of allocating directly in Certificates of Real Estate Receivables. This decision was made due to the possibility of diversifying investments in different CRIs.

In the view of the manager JPP Capital, there is a very optimistic perspective in the next 3 years for the brick FIIs in the corporate homes and shopping malls segment.

Currently, in the real estate segment, the allocation of SOMMA Real Estate’s portfolio is distributed between 20% in corporate office FIIs and 11% in logistics FIIs, with a preference for high-quality properties and atypical lease agreements.

What is the benefit for the investor?

One of the biggest Advantages of FII hedge funds is to make the investor have a share in real estate profits without having to own, operate or finance the property directly.

In this way, investors can invest in hedge funds FIIs with R$1000, while the same amount may not be enough to pay the rent of an apartment, for example.

In addition, FII hedge funds offer the possibility of generating high returns, linked to the investment risk, given that they can use a variety of strategies such as short selling, derivatives and leverage.

FII hedge funds are ready for any market turmoil, taking advantage of long/short trading, event-driven trading and emerging market opportunities.

In Alcides Gimenes Lopes Junior’s view, the hedge Fund FII category offers fund management more flexibility to carry out the necessary movements in the portfolio, which allows the manager to have a more strategic and assertive exposure during different moments of the interest cycle and the real estate cycle.

From the investor’s point of view, the advantage lies in investing in a fund with a team that is constantly aware of market updates and the macroeconomic scenario, bringing the best strategies that are consistent with the current scenario.

In the case of SOMMA Real Estate, the main objective is to choose the assets that generate capital gains for the investor. As it is not a fund focused on income, that is, on the distribution of monthly dividends, the Hedge Fund FII of JPP Capital can reinvest the capital that would be distributed with the objective of generating even more value to the shareholder in the long term.

Junior also highlights the main advantage of investing in an unlisted fund, such as SOMMA Real Estate. In his opinion, when requesting the redemption of his resources, the shareholder will have the money in his account based on the value of the equity share, unlike the funds listed on B3, which consider the variation of the share to market.

In the specialist’s view, “often you can have a manager who did a good job and still the quota does not reflect the equity value, that is, what [o gestor] managed to generate results there”. He also adds that the market price can generate “inefficiency in the pricing of work”, especially in adverse moments of the macroeconomy.

Is it worth investing in hedge funds FIIs?

FII hedge funds are more flexible funds, which allow the investor to strategically expose themselves in different scenarios, both in high interest rates and inflation, as well as in low ones, which can be very worthwhile. However, this does not exempt these funds from having losses, nor does it guarantee profitability to shareholders.

Each of the FII hedge funds has its own risk, and it is necessary for the investor to study in depth the investment strategy of each of these funds and their indicators, before verifying whether it is really worth investing part of their equity in these assets.

In this way, FII hedge funds provide investors with one more option to invest in the real estate sector, with an even more diversified strategy, adapting to different market situations.

It is up to the investor to analyze his own profile, evaluating the best investment opportunities in hedge funds FIIs that it deems appropriate to include in its portfolio, to manage risks and diversify its portfolio.

Learn from the best! participate in largest real-estate fund event and be face to face with the main market managers. Click here and secure your spot! limited spots