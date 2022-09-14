What did Russell Wilson think of the Broncos kick that ‘thwarted’ victory on his booing return to Seattle against the Seahawks?

Russell Wilson was defeated in his first game against the Seattle Seahawks, now defending the Denver Broncos in the NFL

There will still be many games ahead of Russell Wilson in your passage through Denver Broncos. But in your first match with your new teamwhich coincided with its return to the city where he played for ten seasons at NFLthe quarterback only finished as a ‘second choice’ in the opening round.

The player’s stats certainly influenced the 17-16 loss to Seattle Seahawksat the Lumen Field.

The QB ended Monday’s exciting night with 29 in 42 passes to 340 yardsand a touchdown.

But with 20 seconds to go and trailing by a point, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett picked Brandon McManus to attempt a 64-yard field goal for the victory, rather than letting Wilson try to lead a final campaign against the Seahawks.

“We were on the line [do alcance de McManus]” said Hackett. “Brandon did his best.”

“Obviously I wish we were a lot closer, it put us in that weird place because we were in that field goal range. We made the decision and tried.”

“We had the best kicker in the game. We got there, but unfortunately it didn’t go in, the ball didn’t go in. I believe in Coach Hackett, I believe in what we’re doing. I don’t think it was the wrong decision,” Wilson said.

McManus’ first attempt at the decisive play had already passed to the left, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called time out before the snap.

Hackett stated that he did not consider sending the offense back onto the field after the mistake because ‘I was pleased to be on that path, they had some distance and they thought they could make it’.

Pete Carroll admitted his surprise to see the Broncos opt to shoot for 64 yards.

“We weren’t thinking about a field goal there,” he said. “We were thinking it was the fourth descent and they were still walking. So that gave us a chance to win the game. That was lucky. Luckily they didn’t get the kick.”

McManus’ second attempt also went to the left, and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who won a practice battle with Drew Lock for the vacant spot with Wilson’s departure, took a knee on three snaps to close out the night.

Drew Lock was one of three players Denver sent to the Seahawks to close the trade in March.

“This was a special game. I was able to review and play against some of my closest friends,” Wilson said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without this place. But I didn’t play [esta noite] just for this game. I have a bigger mission.”

Almost immediately after the NFL schedule was released, the reunion between Wilson and the Seahawks was noted on many calendars.

But the answer to the question of whether Wilson would be booed after ten seasons in Seattle, which included nine Pro Bowl nominations, two Super Bowl trips and a Lombardi trophy, was answered from the moment the QB took the field to pre-game activities.

Loyal Seahawks fans booed the player vigorously throughout.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The crowd, in an effort to prove that many of those present had already moved on and without Wilson, chanted ‘Ge-no, Ge-no, Ge-no’ whenever Smith made an important move.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gestured to the crowd to make even more cards with each Broncos possession. The crowd chanted Smith’s name as the quarterback knelt to seal the victory.

“It didn’t bother me,” Wilson said. “It’s a hostile environment, it always has been. Didn’t expect to get a round of applauses. I gave everything I had here every day, every day, and anyone who says anything else will be dead wrong.”

Hours earlier, Russell Wilson arrived at the stadium in an outfit worthy of a fashion week, and almost every moment felt like a reunion of sorts as he moved around Lumen Field and warmed up.

With a handshake here and a wave there, Wilson tried to at least stick to the script he and the Broncos had been sticking to all the days and weeks leading up to Monday’s game.

Richard Shermana former Seahawks cornerback, appeared on the stadium screens 30 minutes before kick-off to a standing ovation. Marshawn Lynch was one of several former Seattle players who were seen walking along the sides of the lawn during warm-ups.

The magical night at Lumen Field came to an end with McManus’ mistake.

“This night was special,” Wilson said. “It’s still a special atmosphere in a place I love”.