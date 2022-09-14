what happened at dawn on the reality show

The cast of ‘A Fazenda 14’, from RecordTV, showed that they are willing to play! After the official debut of the reality show, which took place last Tuesday (13), the dawn was intense, with pedestrians awake until morning.

There was beef with Deolane, accused of having already made an alliance outside the game with Pétala, threat of withdrawal from Tiago Ramos, the ex-boyfriend of Neymar’s mother, in addition to confusion in the first bay formed by André Marinho, Bruno Tálamo, Thomaz Costa and wine

Will you ask to leave?

Tiago Ramos, known for dating Nadine, mother of player Neymar, cried and threatened to leave the reality show that premiered this Tuesday (13). The model was cursed by the participants of the magazine, formed by Claudia Baronesa, DJ Créu, Bia Miranda, Suzi Sassaki and André Santos.

During a dynamic, which simulated a social network, the model was called “boring” and “ignorant”.

“He was very rude, very ignorant. I am too, but he did it in a boring way”, said Bia Miranda. DJ Créu agreed: “What happened to us was a total bad vibe”.

Suzi also gave her opinion on the influencer: “In my opinion, you have to be the first to leave. I didn’t think you were an honest person in words, in the positioning of the game. I think you are totally out of the house”.

Shaken, Tiago cried and even said that he could give up the reality show.

I I didn’t imagine the guys would get heavy like that. Tiago

Deolane advised the pawn, saying he is not weak. “I’m here to conquer those who don’t like me, and you’re going to do the same. You’re not weak. If you were, you wouldn’t even be here.”

Shayan x Deolane

The conflict is formed between Shayan and Deolane. At dawn, the former participant of Netflix’s reality show ‘Marriage to the Blind’, questioned whether the lawyer had created an alliance with Pétala, before entering the game – which is prohibited by the program’s contractual rules.

“Are you two allies from the past? Before starting ‘The Farm’, did you…”, said the businessman. Despite not having completed the sentence, he implied that the two friends lived together days before the confinement.

Pétala replied no, stating that he had never talked to Deolane about ‘The Farm’ and Deolane added: “We shouldn’t even be saying that, because we signed a contract. We didn’t meet and that’s it”.

Ironically, Shayan replied, “aham”, and Deolane didn’t like the pawn’s attitude.

“What are you questioning? Call Record! Liar! I never found Petal! Trash! Brazen, sly, liar!”, Deolane continued.

The influencer also said that she had a barbecue at her home on the weekend before the confinement and that Thomaz asked to go – however, she would have barred the actor from entering so as not to have contact with possible participants in the reality.

The argument between the two continued with the lawyer accusing the merchant of having taken advantage of a moment of weakness in Tiago.

scoundrel! You suck! Went to look for the boy when he was having a hard time to comment on the game. You suck! I’ll get out of the way so I don’t get in your face! I have no patience with a shameless man. Deolane

Dynamics of the magazine gave rise to talk

The magazine participants didn’t like being called “these people” by Deolane. At the time, the lawyer was consoling Tiago, after the dynamics of the magazine and with the intention of advising her colleague, the lawyer said: “I am meeting a fragile, worried boy who wants to show that he is different. If you pay attention to ‘ these people’ who want to come in and take your place… Are you going to fall for that?”.

“These people, Deolane? Oh, stop,” said Claudia Baronesa shortly after hearing the expression. “These people here are just like you,” she continued.

“I said I couldn’t wait to meet and drink with her, but now I’m disappointed,” said Suzi. Créu, on the other hand, tried to defend the pawn, saying that she may not have understood the content of the sentence.

Strawberry Shortcake and Créu: 10 years apart

Moranguinho and Créu revealed, during a dynamic with members of the magazine, that the two have not spoken for 10 years.

The two worked together years ago — the producer helped launch the “fruit woman” early in her career. At the time, he stated:

I know her very well. We haven’t spoken for about 10 years. A lot may have changed in that time. She is a person who has a serious character flaw, she will go over anything for her goals. She’s a person I silence forever. DJ Créu

From inside the house, Moranguinho was following Créu’s speech and stated: “What he’s going to say has been stuck for more than 10 years. I was his friend, but now we don’t talk to each other anymore”.

The digital influencer added: “I have a lot of dirt on him. If I let it out there, I want to see how he turns out.”

Strawberry Shortcake also gave details of what happened between the two: “[Anos atrás] We had an argument at a hotel in São Paulo. He said: ‘Get out [da parceria], because your name without me is nothing’. And I’m bad character? Bad character is he. Why didn’t he carry out the contract he had with me?”

The music producer, on the other hand, gave his version to the members of the magazine. “When she came to dance with me, the Watermelon woman had left. Then I needed to put on another fruit woman and I didn’t have it. So a friend of mine introduced Ellen [Moranguinho]”.

According to him, Moranguinho registered his name in court without him knowing and continued working in his company to achieve fame.

