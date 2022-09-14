What’s behind the rout for Corinthians

The match against Corinthians, which had everything to be the biggest game in the still short history of women’s football at Palmeiras, last Saturday (10th), ended in a crushing defeat. In front of its biggest audience as home team (11.4 thousand people), Alviverde lost by 4 to 0, in the return of the semifinal of the Brazilian Championship (lost by 2 to 1 in the first leg), at Allianz Parque.

The result disappointed the fans, who mobilized throughout the week to see Alviverde, owner of the best campaign of the tournament. And even more than the result, some details scared me. Like, for example, the fact that the starting defense duo, formed by Thais and Agustina, national team players, did not go to the field.

The absence of the defenders generated speculation on the part of the fans, aggravated by the initial posture of Palmeiras of waiting for the end of the game to make a clarification. But what actually happened? O UOL Esporte talked to people involved in the issue to understand what’s behind the 4-0 defeat.

The Captain’s Sash and Agustina’s Insubordination

Captain Agustina drives the ball through the final of the Brasileirão 2021 between Palmeiras and Corinthians Image: JHONY INÁCIO/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In August 2021, Bia Zaneratto transferred to Chinese football. Palmeiras’ main player, the striker was also the team’s captain. And, with her departure, Argentine defender Agustina Barroso inherited the belt.

But Bia returned to the club in February of this year, and Agustina became a sort of vice-captain of the team.

On the last 7th, Bia was not in the delegation that would face Red Bull Bragantino for the Paulista Championship, for having played in a friendly for the Brazilian team. But coach Ricardo Belli chose to give the belt to Camilinha instead of Agustina.

According to people interviewed by the report, Agustina was very upset with the decision and expressed her displeasure with insubordination. On condition of anonymity, a colleague of the player said that this was not the first time that the Argentine did not accept a direct order from the team’s command.

Thais’ request for suspension and solidarity

Despite the insubordination, Agustina took to the field against Bragantino, last Wednesday, at Canindé. But after the game, coach Ricardo Belli asked the board for the defender to be suspended.

Director Alberto Simão accepted Belli’s request, and the player would therefore be out of the match against Corinthians, scheduled for last Saturday (10).

But when asking for the removal of an athlete, Belli ended up without two. That’s because Thais, defender partner and closest player to Agustina in the group, did not train on Thursday. And, on Friday, she announced that she would not play against Corinthians the next day and that she wanted to leave Palmeiras.

Improvisation in Defense and Massacre

Palmeiras takes Corinthians’ unbeaten record and increases advantage at the tip of the Women’s Brasileirão Image: Rebeca Reis / Staff Images Woman / CBF

After the 4-0 defeat, Alberto Simão said he did not believe that the departure of the central defender could have affected Palmeiras psychologically. From the somewhat apathetic and unfocused behavior, it doesn’t seem to have been quite like that.

But if there is a discussion about the psychological part, about the technique, there is nothing to say. It was clear that Palmeiras suffered from their disfigured defense.

Without his starting duo, Belli decided to choose midfielder Julia Bianchi alongside defender Day Silva. The rout by 4 to 0 came out cheap, in front of the bad match alviverde.

Question is with the legal

Agustina, like Thaís, also asked not to follow Palmeiras. The Argentine national team athlete had a contract with Alviverde until the end of this year.

At the moment, Palmeiras’ legal department handles the two terminations, which should be dispatched without major problems.

Split cast, tough group

Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other in August for the semifinal of the women’s Brasileirão Image: ANDERSON ROMÃO/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Sources heard by the report realized that the current squad of Palmeiras is not the easiest to deal with. Made up of players with strong personalities, this is not the most disciplined group, although talented.

Coach Hoffman Tulio, for example, left Palmeiras for clashing with some of the leaders of this Palmeiras, according to sources heard by the report. According to these same sources, the players would not always comply with tactical guidelines.

The report also heard that there are some pans in the group. And that, for this reason, the departure of Agustina and Thais is not causing much commotion. Including because some players believe that the duo let the team down at the most important moment of the season.

What happens now?

Palmeiras must end the season with the players who remain in the squad. Today, the team has only Day Silva as a full-back. Which is to say that improvisations must keep happening.

Palmeiras have three more commitments for the first phase of Paulista this month. Tomorrow, the team faces São José, away from home. On the 21st, he visits none other than Corinthians, in Parque São Jorge. And, on the 29th, it hosts Portuguesa.

In October, the championship is interrupted, being resumed in November, when Palmeiras will enter the field four more times.