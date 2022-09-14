WhatsApp starts letting users hide when they’re online

WhatsApp Beta for Android has started to release the feature to hide your online status for testers. The novelty will allow you to stay connected and chat with specific contacts without attracting the attention of others.

The screenshot shared by the specialized website WABetaInfo shows how the privacy mechanism should work. You will be able to define who will see when they are logged in: everyone or “same as Last Seen”. By choosing the second option, WhatsApp will only display your status to those who are in the same rule as the mentioned feature.







Photo: Editing: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech / Canaltech

The difference between “Last seen” and “Online” is the momentary display. In the first one, you choose whether or not to show when you last opened Zap, with the date and time when this occurred. The second one applies to the conversation: when you open a chat, the message below your name changes to Online, which indicates that you have the program running at that moment.

This warning can be inconvenient when the person is out of work hours or simply doesn’t want to talk to anyone at that time. When it appears as connected, the sender of the message will know that it has been ignored, which can cause discomfort.

How to hide online status on WhatsApp

Today it is already possible to hide the “Last seen” information from everyone or specific people, but it was not possible to talk in a “stealth way”, since all authorized people would know when the user was online. With the change, you will be able to make only a certain contact see when you have the application open.

To find out if you were one of the winners, just follow the steps below:

Open WhatsApp Settings; Navigate to Account and look for Privacy; If you see the “Last seen and online” option, the feature is now available.

If it doesn’t, you’ll only see the “Last seen” option and old features. It will be necessary to wait for a future update and hope to be among those selected.

WhatsApp focused on privacy

This is one of three features announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month focusing on WhatsApp privacy. He had promised a feature to find out who has been a member of a group, a screenshot blocking tool to prevent data leakage and a privacy setting to define who can see when you are online.

The latest ad has just been released and appears to be the most advanced of the trio. The “stealth mode” is only available for those who have version 2.22.20.9. There is no information on when it will arrive for other platforms nor if it will be officially released in the stable version of the application.

Last week, another privacy feature started being tested by WhatsApp developers: the ability to hide your phone number when chatting with business accounts. The idea is to help the user to protect himself from unwanted contacts with establishments in the messenger.

Source: WABetaInfo

Trending on Canaltech: