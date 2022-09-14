WhatsApp starts testing new homepage layout

WhatsApp frequently tests new features in order to attract even more users to the platform. The last change of the social network has to do with the layout of the homepage, that is, with the position of the icons.

Previously, the camera button was located in the center of the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. In the new test, the icon was placed in the upper right corner, next to the start a new conversation button.

The change, however, is not only for a visual issue, but also for the implementation of the Communities feature, which will be located in the bottom bar, in the old place of the camera.

Image: Playback/WABetaInfo

The discovery of the change was made by WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in news about the Meta messenger.

It is important to point out that the Communities feature is still being developed and it should take a while to reach users, especially Brazilians, since the Federal Public Ministry made an agreement with WhatsApp so that the feature is not released in Brazil, due to Elections 2022.

The tool has already started to be tested in some countries and will allow adding 10 different groups in each community, allowing members to divide into smaller discussion groups, even to facilitate socialization.

The new tool will also give new powers to administrators. The famous “adms” will be able to remove messages that they consider “errant or problematic” and can send announcement messages to everyone in the group.

