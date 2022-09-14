Who can withdraw this month the new aid of R$ 1 thousand released by CAIXA

The Federal Government, through Caixa, currently has a new financial aid that is part of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, called SIM Digital. The microcredit program benefits both individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

The new BRL 1,000 aid via microcredit currently benefits millions of workers. The offer went into effect at the end of March.

The amounts that will be allocated to the microcredit program reach R$ 3 billion, extracted from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The executor of the program is Caixa’s Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM).

Modalities of the Microcredit Program

individuals . This modality will give access to a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand. The interest rate will be 1.95% per month, and the loan can be divided into 24 months. It is worth noting that even those who are negative can have access to the program loan;

. This modality will give access to a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand. The interest rate will be 1.95% per month, and the loan can be divided into 24 months. It is worth noting that even those who are negative can have access to the program loan; Legal entities. Here individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) benefit. The credit released for this group can reach up to R$ 3 thousand. The amount of installments is the same established for individuals, 24 months and with slightly higher interest than those of the first group: 1.99%. Also in the case of MEIs, only entrepreneurs who have annual gross income of up to R$ 360 thousand will be able to participate in the microcredit program.

How to request the new aid of up to R$ 1 thousand in CAIXA?

For individuals, microcredit may be requested via cell phone, through Caixa Tem. Anyone who wants to hire the service just do it automatically, however, the analysis for release should take an average of one week.

In the case of legal entities entitled to microcredit, that is, MEIs, contracting can take place at Caixa’s physical branches.

Can I apply for microcredit if my name is dirty?

Citizens with a dirty name can apply for a microcredit of R$1,000 or R$3,000. You will have access to loans including those with a dirty name (negative) in credit analysis institutions, such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

How to use Caixa Tem?

After downloading the application, the user must perform the registration update in Caixa Tem. For this, the application asks the user to scan the identity document, send a “selfie” photo and inform the monthly income.

In the case of MEI, the credit must be requested at the agencies. To hire, the citizen must have an account at Caixa, have more than 12 months of invoicing as MEI and present proof of residence and personal and company documents.

How to apply?

Interested citizens can apply for microcredit through the application box has, with just a few taps on your cell phone. Just update the app and request the service. The contracted amount must fall into the digital savings account within 7 business days.

See the step-by-step guide on how to hire microcredit on the Caixa website below:

Access the Caixa website through the browser; Then click on “Access account”; or Click on “Register”, if you do not yet have access; Read the terms and conditions and click “I Agree”; Now, enter your full name, your phone number CPF and your date of birth; Once this is done, click on “Continue”; Fill in your Caixa account details, such as branch, account type, account number and card password; Finally, register your login and password and click on “Confirm”.