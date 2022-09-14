Why did Second Life go wrong? Will the metaverse repeat mistakes?

A 3D virtual environment, completely immersive, where people from different parts of the world could meet and interact – whether for work, business or just for fun. Today, that description seems to hark back to the metaverse, but nearly 20 years ago, it was from another digital phenomenon: Second Life.

The game, created in 2003 by the American company Linden Lab, reached 1 million visits per month – at a time when computers were much less powerful, the internet was less widespread and had less speed.

Second Life is still active to this day, but hardly anyone knows: its popularity dropped dramatically just a few years after its launch. “No one has talked about him for a long time,” says Marcelo Pedrozo, 35, executive director of the Maré Núcleo Criativo agency.

Why has this very promising platform, defined at the time as an “online revolution”, practically disappeared? Is the metaverse doomed to repeat this failure – or can it learn from its mistakes?

Virtual characters stroll through one of the streets of Second Life, in 2008 Image: Reproduction

What was Second Life

In Brazil, the peak of interest was in 2006, after a partnership between Linden Lab and Kaizen Games and the iG portal. In the same year, avatar Anshe Chung landed on the cover of Business Week: her “owner”, Ailin Graef, was the first player to earn $1 million selling virtual land. Everyone wanted to participate in this new “gold rush”.

Monetization was the big difference between Second Life and other similar games at the time. But it was also his Achilles heel.

“I stopped playing a few months later precisely because the evolution and creation of scenarios was practically impossible without putting money out of my pocket. This discouraged me a lot”, says engineer Danilo Alves, 41 years old.

Customizing the avatar, for example, was only allowed for those who paid a Premium subscription of R$19.90 – a high value even for current services. Pedrozo had a similar experience. “It was necessary to invest money to acquire items. And many things took time without any need, which ended up demotivating”.

The media market itself, at the time, did not understand the potential to profit in the virtual environment – something quite different from the current scenario, where brands such as Gucci, Renner, Nike and Itaú have already created marketing activations in the metaverse.

Avatar looks at virtual mall windows in the Brazilian area of ​​the Second Life online program, in 2008 Image: Reproduction

Game over

Even without the money, Second Life could have maintained its popularity as a game, but that aspect was not well resolved either.

“It was an innovative showcase of the virtual world, which could generate opportunities and new connections. But as games in themselves, it was quite monotonous. There weren’t many challenges”, analyzes Pedrozo.

“Many people, including me, had doubts about how to progress in the environment. It wasn’t really intuitive or real”, adds Alves.

Pedrozo ended up looking at the platform as a “virtualized chat, with an open world”, almost like “The Sims with chat”.

At this point, the main obstacle was technical: at a time when even YouTube was not yet popular, the quality of the live video streams left something to be desired.

Where Second Life Failed

Gilson Schwartz, professor of game production and economics and coordinator of Metaverso USP, highlights three other Second Life mistakes that the metaverse needs to avoid: lack of accessibility, lack of ethics and privacy, and lack of educational content.

According to Schwartz, most people left the platform because they didn’t have a good quality connection and more powerful graphics cards available. Although today digital inclusion is greater, especially because of smartphones, the problem persists. “Connectivity will require more investment for more access to the metaverse,” she says.

But it’s in the security and privacy gaps that the metaverse can seem like a “repeat” of Second Life. Linden Lab’s game suffered from the spread of fake news (at a time when the term didn’t even exist), with financial speculation schemes and even accusations of exposing minors.

The platform was also used by some users as a kind of “deep web”: as it was not searchable or indexable by search engines, it became a perfect environment for illegal transactions.

The creator of Second Life himself, Philip Rosedale, gave an interview at the end of 2021 to the website Axios claiming that the metaverse will only really mesh if there is a system of moderation to allow the harmonious coexistence of users.

“We imagine that the metaverse needs to be a ‘betterversion’ – a better version of ourselves, and not just a mockup that simulates all the problems that were already happening in Second Life, such as impersonation, invasion of privacy and bullying”, points out Schwartz.

Will the metaverse repeat history?

Schwartz is more optimistic about the metaverse because its structure is different. He sees it as a broad and interdisciplinary immersion, with another form of existence and relationship that mixes social networks, blockchain (a type of authentication of data transactions) and games.

“There is a new reality in which immersive technology is the main vector of a capitalist transformation to generate income, employment and new markets”, he evaluates. “It’s something different from what happened in Second Life, which had a social elite. In the metaverse, it won’t be the majority present, because the expectation is that the favela, the church, the school, the company will also be there.”

The adhesion of companies is perhaps the most important at this moment: a sign that the market is already aware of the potential of this technology. With the creation of more content, the trend is that more people decide to join the wave.

With the advent of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, Pedrozo also highlights the financial potential, “both to invest in land and to get a job”. It would even be enough to revive Second Life. “The metaverse will have this ability to wake up idle projects, making them minimally interesting, even for a select group of people,” he believes.

Alves is also excited. “I access the metaverse through the Playstation and I think it’s something that still has a lot to be explored”, he believes. Returning to Second Life, however, is out of the question. “I’ve already chosen to use it on a console, so I don’t see it doing it on other platforms”.