Why Ukraine Succeeded in Countering Russia – and What Challenges It Faces Now | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine says it has made significant gains in getting Russian troops back, retaking more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory in recent days.

Jonathan Beale, the BBC’s defense correspondent, looks at why the Ukrainians have been so successful – and what obstacles the forces of Ukraine still face to win the war:

“Don’t underestimate the ability of Ukrainians to surprise,” a top US military official told me earlier this summer, as Russia continued to make advances in Donbass.

Ukraine’s ability to surprise has become a hallmark of this war: from the Russian withdrawal from Kiev to the recent attacks in Crimea. Now there’s another surprise happening in the east of the country.

Until now, it was Russia that made most of the advances here. – albeit slowly and exhaustingly, which was costing his army. now is the Ukraine who is making conquestsreclaiming thousands of square kilometers of territory in a matter of days.

The biggest gains for Ukraine were in the east around the city of Kharkiv. The UK’s latest defense intelligence report says Ukraine has now liberated an area twice the size of Greater London – although the level of advances is difficult to establish, with journalists kept well away from the front lines.

Ukraine says it has captured the strategically important cities of Izyum and Kupiansk – military centers used by Russia to resupply its forces in the Donbas. These losses alone would be a major blow to the Russian army.

2 of 3 Maps show rapid advance of Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent days. — Photo: BBC Maps show rapid advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent days. — Photo: BBC

Surprise has been key to Ukraine’s advances. That and the clever use of Western weapons – including US and UK long-range multiple rocket launchers used to destroy Russian supply lines, ammunition depots and command posts. Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said long-range artillery hit more than 400 key targets over the summer period.

Before the arrival of these weapons, Russia always had a numerical advantage in terms of artillery. But now the situation appears to have changed: US intelligence officials claim Russia is having to seek North Korea’s help to resupply them with millions of artillery shells, suggesting their stockpiles have been seriously depleted in the six months of fighting. .

This impact of these Western weapons – combined with Ukraine’s determination to retake territory – has put pressure on Russian forces and their proxies to enter what appears to be a chaotic retreat. Images on social media show tanks, armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition hastily left behind and abandoned.

Interestingly, the advance in the east was much faster than the well-publicized offensive by the Ukrainians in the south towards the city of Kherson. Ukraine had telegraphed this offensive long before it began, while keeping silent about its plans to the east. Everything now seems to have been part of the plan: if not a detour, then an opportunity to hide what was cooking in the east.

Of course, he successfully eluded Russia. In recent months, Russia has been redeploying forces from the east to bolster its defenses in the south. Both fronts are now vulnerable.

But Ukraine is finding it harder to make gains in the south, where it is more exposed, having to fight mostly in the open. An advancing army needs more troops and firepower to outrun a defending army.

3 out of 3 Russian troops left behind equipment in their race to retreat from the front lines. — Photo: Reuters via BBC Russian troops left equipment behind in their race to retreat from the front lines. — Photo: Reuters via BBC

The danger for Ukraine now may be similar to what Russia faced in the early stages of the war. Trying to advance on multiple fronts can be costly – in terms of ammunition, equipment and troops. The higher the gains, the longer the supply lines – which can be targeted by the defending army. There is also a risk that forces that have advanced further – creating a “bulge” in the defensive line – could be surrounded.

Despite the optimism, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov warned that Ukrainian forces in the east may now be more vulnerable to a Russian counterattack. Seizing territory is not enough. An army has to hold the area too. This might be easier if the local people are supporting you.

Ukraine’s offensive duo is still risky. It could easily suffer setbacks. But this is much more than simply reclaiming land – even if that is the ultimate goal.

Ukraine is sending a signal to the world that it truly believes it can win this war. It is already using those gains to appeal to more Western weapons. And the offensive comes at a critical moment – just before winter, when it will be harder to fight and the will of the West will be tested. The war is far from over. But Ukraine is once again showing the world its ability to surprise and overcome adversity.

– This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62901692