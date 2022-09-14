With an eye on the second round, Haddad and Tarcísio target Garcia in a TV debate

The current governor maintained a moderate stance and said he was a ‘window’ for opponents; Former Minister of Infrastructure reinforced achievements of the federal government and PT extolled history in Education

ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT



The proximity of 2022 electionswhich has its first round scheduled for October 2 – 19 days away -, reflected in the tone of candidates for the government of São Paulo. During the second debate between the five main competitors for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, held this Tuesday, 13, by TV Cultura, in partnership with Folha de S. Paulo and UOL, topics such as public safety, waiting lines in health, reduction of of taxes and education dominated the speeches of the participants. the current governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) was the main target of opponents. With a moderate tone, the toucan tried to maintain the posture of an independent candidate, distancing himself from the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization and trying to distance himself from João Doria (PSDB), of whom he was deputy governor. The toucan denied that he has a political godfather and used the maxim that he is sponsored by the more than 40 million inhabitants of the state. Despite the attempt to detach his image from Doria’s, Garcia insisted on praising the achievements of Mario Covas, José Serra and Geraldo Alckmin. “I present myself with 40 million political sponsors, who are the population. I am here to defend São Paulo above all interests. First of all, São Paulo comes into my decisions.”

Even with the attempts, the scenario was fair and a series of criticisms of the governor. In one of the moments of confrontation, after Rodrigo Garcia criticized the management of Fernando Haddad (EN) in the capital of São Paulo, the PT candidate cited recent government actions, such as an increase in the IPVA in the pandemic and the milk tax, for example, to demonstrate how the São Paulo ticket Doria-Garcia “has no sympathy with the population”. “You have no sympathy for the people who need it most”, branded Haddad, who also criticized changes made by the current management in Santas Casas and countered numbers cited throughout the debate by the governor, exposing a 50% drop in investment and political betrayals by the toucan. According to the most recent Datafolha poll, released on September 1st, Haddad leads with 35% of voting intentions, followed by Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), which has 21%, and Garcia, who appears with 15%, or which places Haddad and Tarcísio at the center of the dispute in the state. In his speeches, Rodrigo Garcia even complained about the opponents’ attacks, stating that although it was natural to be a “window” for the competitors, the other candidates “only speak ill” of the State. “Here no one recognizes anything [de bom no Estado]. Everything is a conquest of the population that we value. Stop criticizing the state,” she pondered.

Also present in the second debate, candidates Elvis Cezar (PDT) and Vinícius Point (Novo) spoke mainly about tax reduction, entrepreneurship, job creation and tolls. Although supporting in the dispute, the contestants – who add up to 2% of the voting intentions – also carried out exchanges of barbs and moments of tension. Elvis, for example, made several criticisms of the government of João Doria-Rodrigo Garcia for having, according to him, increased taxes during the pandemic period and not being able to “take off paper” the proposals for development in the state. “You’re not exercising leadership in your party, in your region, and you don’t have the leadership to lead São Paulo,” he said. Point, on the other hand, made incisive criticisms of former minister Fernando Haddad, mentioning former administrations of the Workers’ Party (PT) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), whom he called corrupt. “PT defends criminals, whether political criminals or cell phone thieves. PT is full of corrupt people. The PT deceives and lies to the population. Are you going to face this reality?”, asked the candidate for Novo, son of Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira, who was Haddad’s secretary in São Paulo. “Your father was my secretary. You try to cultivate a type of attitude that did not contribute to good politics”, countered the PT.