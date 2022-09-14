With cancer, Susana Naspolini is admitted to the hospital emergency: ‘Infection and low immunity’

In the fight against cancer, Susana Naspolini told her followers that she has been hospitalized for six days after catching an infection and to treat low immunity. On Instagram, the Globo reporter asked for prayers for her to recover and get out of the hospital soon, where she posed lying on the bed, smiling, and with a book in her hands.

“Friends, friends, it’s been six days in the hospital! I came to the emergency room and stayed in the hospital: Low immunity + opportunistic infection = antibiotic in the vein! And here I am! Guess what I came to ask you: prayers, cheering and positive energy! I just want to go! home! Hand in hand, huh?! I’m counting on you”, he said in the caption.

Mariana Gross sends a message of support to Susana Naspolini

Presenter of “RJTV”, Mariana Gross left a message of encouragement for her co-worker. “With you always, my dear. Waiting for you!” she wrote. “Let’s go with faith”, commented Astrid Fontenelle.

“Count on us, beloved. Hand in hand, dear!”, added Milton Cunha. “We continue to pray firm and strong, vibrating for your healing. We are with you. We love you”, completed Beth Goulart.

Susana Naspolini fights cancer for the 5th time

Susana Naspolini, 49, is undergoing cancer treatment for the fifth time; now, due to metastasis in the hip bones. The first diagnosis came at 18, with hodgkin’s lymphoma.

On March 23, the journalist said that the disease was not regressing with oral treatment, and that, therefore, she would start intravenous chemotherapy. The new treatment caused Susana to have hair loss. So, she decided to shave her hair.