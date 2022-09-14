Woman who weighs more than 180 kg and cannot walk asks for help for treatment, in Goiânia | Goiás

A woman who weighs more than 180 kg and cannot walk asks for help to get treatment in Goiânia. Priscila Amaral, 39, says she is bedridden, unable to get up for anything for ten months after suffering a domestic accident. Since then, Priscilla depends on the care of her husband, Luiz Pereira, for all the activities she needs to do, such as feeding herself or taking care of her hygiene.

“What I wanted most people have: take a bath standing up. Simple things that many people do on a daily basis, I can’t”, lamented Priscila.

To g1the Municipal Health Department of Goiânia reported that this week a team from the Home Care Service (SAD) will visit the patient to provide the necessary referrals to the Alberto Rassi State Hospital (HGG), the only health unit in the capital with treatment for obesity.

Priscila says that since she was born, she has a rare syndrome called Prader Willi, which affects her metabolism and influences her obesity.

According to the woman, she suffered the accident at home in November last year, when she fell while playing with her dog. At the time, she says she weighed about 150 kg, but gained another 30 kg by having to stay in bed.

1 of 2 Priscila Amaral in her bed — Photo: Personal archive/Priscila Amaral Priscila Amaral in her bed — Photo: Personal archive/Priscila Amaral

“I was playing with my dog ​​in front of the house, where there is a huge tree with high roots. My slippers got stuck in the root and I fell, throwing my weight on my side”, he recalled.

After falling, she explains that she had to undergo knee surgery and has not been able to get up since. Because she depends on her husband for everything, Priscila explains that he often has to miss work to be with her.

“I feel very sad, very depressed. Everything I depend on my husband, and even more going through this difficult situation that we go through”, she explained.

At the moment, he has been out of work for almost ten days to be able to take care of his wife and does not hide his fear of losing his job.

“I work from 8 am to 6 pm. When she gets sick, I need to stay here with her, because I can’t let her get sick and go to work, but I fought hard to get this job,” said Luiz.

2 of 2 Luiz feeding his wife, Priscila, who is bedridden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Luiz feeding his wife, Priscila, who is bedridden — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

In addition to health problems, Priscilla and Luiz say that the financial difficulty also profoundly affects the couple’s daily lives, mainly because the only income in the house is that of the husband, who works with truck loading and unloading. That’s because until she was bedridden, Priscila was a baker and sold brigadiers, something she can’t do anymore either.

In addition to an inappropriate mattress for those who spend 24 hours lying down, they also say that they lack money for food, given the daily need for geriatric diapers. Per month, she details that she uses about 40 packages of diapers per month, costing about R$800.

In recent days, she says she has started to receive help from people who sympathize with her situation. However, despite being grateful, she explains that the battles are still many.

