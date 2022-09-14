World Cup rival, Cameroonian shoots at Brazil: “Team is not like the ones we knew in the past” | international football

Brazil’s rival in World Cup Group G, Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar was controversial when analyzing the team led by Tite. He highlighted the difficulty he will face in the first phase of the tournament, but said he is not afraid of the opponent.

We fell into a difficult group, with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia. However, we are not afraid of Brazil, because this team is not like the ones we knew in the past. — Vincent Aboubakar

– Of course, there are good players, but to go far in a competition like this, you need a very united group. Without this collective, the big names will soon line up – he added.

Aboubakar in action for the Cameroonian national team — Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aboubakar is 30 years old and currently plays for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. In European football, he has stints in Valenciennes, Lorient, Porto and Besiktas.

For the Cameroonian national team, the forward has 33 goals in 87 matches. He was the top scorer of the last African Cup of Nations, with eight balls in the net.