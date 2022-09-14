Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the name of the next game, which arrives in 2023 | adventure games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the next game in the franchise for Nintendo Switch, following up on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The “new Zelda” had its name and release date announced today (13) during the September Nintendo Direct, and is confirmed for May 12, 2023. It is worth remembering that the title was announced in 2019 and was planned for 2022, but had its arrival postponed, as announced by the producer in March of this year. See below for more details on the game, which has yet another teaser with scenes of Link in action.
🎮 Nintendo Switch: GoldenEye, Pokémon Stadium and more will be re-released
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the official name of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
👉 What is the best Nintendo sports game? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
In the new game, Link will once again be able to explore the great open world of Hyrule on land, but will also have new areas in the sky that can be visited in the form of floating islands. To do so, he will have new abilities to reach these places and a new glider that seems to make his locomotion easier.
The video also shows what appears to be a new rune capable of making objects float up into the sky while Link holds on to them, something that could be used both for moving and in new puzzles.
In previous trailers, protagonist Link and Princess Zelda are shown exploring caves and are surprised by a mysterious force that glows an ominous red, reanimating a body. Link’s right arm also appears to have been affected by something, with a darkened hue and inscriptions smeared across it.
The name of the game could be translated into Portuguese as “Tears of the Kingdom”, but the word “Tear” can also take on the sense of tears or shattered parts, which could make more sense in the story. On an occasion prior to the name reveal, Nintendo America’s Product Marketing Manager Bill Trinen commented that the title had not yet been mentioned as it could hint at what will happen in the game.
with information from Video Games Chronicle