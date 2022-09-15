12 aberrations of the investigation against entrepreneurs, which is still ongoing

The investigation authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes against eight businessmen remains in progress, even after a reasoned request for filing signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araujo, who accused a series of vices and inconsistencies. in Moraes’ decision.

Like Lindôra, several jurists consulted by the People’s Gazette in the special coverage that the newspaper has given to the subject, they point to legal aberrations in the recent measures. We enumerate some of them.

1. Inquiry creates crimes of opinion and cogitation in Brazil

In a petition sent to the STF for the shelving of the case against the entrepreneurs, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araujo, highlighted one of the essential problems of the operation authorized by Moraes: there is no crime of idea or cogitation in Brazil.

Entrepreneurs only expressed opinions and considered hypotheses, but did not articulate any concrete action, which excludes any possibility of criminalizing them.

“A crucial point is that only concrete acts, coated with violence or serious threat, with harmful potential and special purpose of abolishing the Democratic State of Law, can consummate the offense of article 359-L of the Penal Code, with a penalty of up to 8 ( eight) years in prison, under penalty of trivializing the use of punitive state power to criminalize and censor critical ideas, expressions and thoughts,” said Lindôra. “In Brazilian criminal law, as a rule, only enforceable acts are punished, so that the criminal idea or thought, as well as preparatory acts, do not matter for criminal purposes,” she added.

2. Operation against entrepreneurs is comparable to the thought police of authoritarian regimes

In a recent statement to People’s Gazette, lawyer Adriano Soares da Costa, a specialist in Electoral Law, pointed out that, by accepting complaints based on leaked WhatsApp conversations, Moraes took action against the private expression of thought, which is unconstitutional and typical of authoritarian governments. He compared the performance of the Brazilian government in this case to what the East German secret police, the Stasi, did.

“A conversation in a private, reserved digital environment, in which businessmen express their thoughts, generates an action by a criminal prosecution arm of the State. This is a typical element of dictatorships, authoritarian regimes, outside the Constitution and the law”, he criticized. “They are encouraging a little what the Stasi did and what authoritarian regimes did. It is the question of the non-existence of private space. The state becomes the lord of everything. This is North Korea stuff,” he says.

3. Moraes would be using the probationary fishing technique

recent report from People’s Gazette explains how Moraes is using the strategy of “evidence fishing” – or “fishing expedition”, in the original English term – to find evidence against supporters of current President Jair Bolsonaro: from a complaint without materiality, Moraes authorized the breach of confidentiality banking, freezing bank and social media accounts and issuing search and seizure warrants against businessmen.

“Whoever does a probationary fishery does not have evidence and does not know what he will find during the investigation, but he has the ‘conviction’ that he will achieve something with the venture”, explained lawyer Sean Abib, master in Criminal Law at PUC- SP

Lindôra Araujo criticized the practice in a recent demonstration: “The intention is, in fact, to attempt to open evidence prospecting to be developed by specific political actors in an election year, with the correlated media exploitation of their performance, and consequent attempt to ‘fishing’. expedition’ on a new political front in search of legal protagonism to replace the competent authorities”.

4. Moraes did not wait for the PGR’s position on the actions

Before the measures against businessmen, Moraes did not wait for a position from the PGR, which is mandatory in any operation of this type. “It is absolutely unfeasible for precautionary measures that restrict fundamental rights, which do not constitute an end in themselves, to be enacted without a prior request and even without a hearing from the Federal Public Ministry,” said Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, in a demonstration after the decision.

5. Moraes is violating the accusatory system

The operation authorized by Moraes violates the accusatory system, in which the functions of accusing, investigating and judging are performed by different bodies.

In a statement to People’s Gazette on the 10th, Marcelo Rocha Monteiro, prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), said that the logic followed by Moraes is the same as that of the Inquisition. “He is ignoring the accusatory system. He is taking us back to the pre-accusatory system, which was called the inquisition system. The inquisitor judge was the sole subject of the process. He investigated, he accused, he prosecuted and he judged. The idea of ​​the accusatory system is to separate these functions. All this exists for what? The person is at risk of going to jail. The accusatory system was created to preserve the neutrality of the judge.”

6. Moraes violated the principle of inertia of the Judiciary

Another problem with Moraes’ decision, according to Monteiro, is that “the Judiciary is inert” and cannot take any investigative measure or against the defendant on its own initiative.

“He can only take any measure such as blocking of accounts, house search and seizure, telephone interception or even arrest on request. From anyone? Not. Who are the actors in our justice system in the investigation phase? There are two: police and prosecutors,” he explained.

7. Moraes accepted the request made by an illegitimate party

For Monteiro, what makes the case even more serious is that Moraes responded to a request for precautionary measures made by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-PE), who is coordinator of the campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic. .

“He is an adversary candidate to the one supported by the investigated. This senator has no legitimacy and no exemption, because he is asking a judge to take measures against his candidate’s opponents, given that he is not the police and is not the Public Ministry. It is a very serious illegality. When the person making a request to the judge has no standing to make the request, the judge has to decide the following: ‘I am not aware of this request. I’m not even analyzing the merit. I don’t know about the request, because the party that made the request is illegitimate.’”

8. STF ignored the various requests to close inquiries related to fake news

Moraes not only refused the PGR’s request to close the investigation against entrepreneurs, but has also repeatedly denied the various requests to close the investigations related to fake news.

As Monteiro explained in the same report, refusing PGR filing requests is illegal in itself. “This investigation is still ongoing because Alexandre de Moraes disrespected this rule. The inquiry has been illegal since forever. To give you an idea, this filing request was made by Raquel Dodge (former PGR),” he said. “The Supreme Court, over the last 80 years, has decided the following, several times, in a consolidated understanding: when the filing request already comes from the attorney general himself, the Judiciary has nothing else to do but file.”

9. Measures such as seizure of objects and breach of confidentiality cannot be taken on the first day of an investigation

Lindôra Araujo states in the request to close the investigation against the businessmen that the precautionary measures authorized by Moraes cannot be taken on the first day of an investigation.

“It does not seem admissible that the search and seizure and all other precautionary measures, enacted on the first day of the investigation, are the first investigative steps when, in fact, they are only reserved for a more developed stage of the investigation after the collection. sufficient evidence of criminal authorship and materiality”, says the deputy PGR.

10. An investigation cannot be initiated and conducted by the STF

In addition to the specific problems related to the operation against businessmen, Moraes’ most recent decision carries all the vices of fake news inquiries, anti-democratic acts and their correlates.

One of the problems is that an inquiry cannot be initiated and conducted by the STF. As the 2021 columnist for People’s Gazette Thaméa Danelon, article 43 of the STF’s internal regulations only authorizes the initiation of an investigation by the Supreme itself to investigate a crime that has occurred on the premises of the STF, and provided that the investigated have privileged jurisdiction before this body.

“None of these requirements occurred, as the alleged threats and offenses eventually committed did not occur at the Supreme Court’s headquarters, but through social networks. In addition, the first investigated did not have a privileged forum before the STF, as they were journalists and former public servants. Only later were federal deputies included as targets of investigations”, said the columnist.

11. There is no crime of “fake news”

In the same text, Thaméa recalled that the crime of fake news does not exist:

“This conduct is not typified in the Penal Code or in other special legislation. What we have in our legal system are crimes against honor, which are offenses of injury, slander and defamation; being completely untechnical to appear in a legal document that initiates an inquiry, which aims to investigate a crime that does not exist”.

12. Lawyers for those investigated in the investigations still do not have full access to the records

The operation against the businessmen is another development of the investigations related to fake news, and the lawyers of those investigated have been without full access to the records of these investigations for more than two years. By law, access to the entirety of the case file is the prerogative of defense lawyers. “This is guaranteed not only by article 133 of the Constitution, but also by article seven of the Statute of Advocacy and by Precedent 14 of the Supreme, which guarantees that lawyers have access to all stages of criminal or administrative or civil proceedings, including the investigation, that is, in the investigation phase”, explained Emerson Grigollete, a lawyer specializing in Digital Law, in a May statement to the People’s Gazette.