5 best credit cards with access to VIP lounges

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

One of the benefits most desired by customers with credit cards is access to VIP rooms at airports. It guarantees more comfort when traveling in Brazil and abroad. If you want to know which are the best credit cards to access the VIP lounges, see the text below.

VIP lounges usually convey comfort and tranquility in the midst of airport confusion. The lounges usually work perfectly, but the pattern changes according to the purpose of the flight, whether domestic or international, the location and the company responsible for the administration.

In addition to comfort and privacy, the spaces offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, full meals or just snacks, fast internet, workstations and even spaces to rest, sleep and take a shower. See below for some card options with access to the VIP area.

Bradesco Aeternum Visa Infinite

Bradesco Aeternum Visa Infinite offers unlimited access to LoungeKey for the holder and 12 more free accesses per year. To apply for the card, you must have a minimum income of R$50,000 and be a Private Bank or Prime customer of the bank or have a good investment. The bank allows you to include up to 3 additional cards at no extra cost in this option.

Santander Unlimited Visa Infinite and Mastercard Black

The Santander Unlimited Visa Infinite and Mastercard Black cards are exclusive to the bank’s Select or Private customers. You must have a monthly income of at least R$40,000. The holder is entitled to bring eight guests per year and 7 additional cards to the rooms.

Mastercard Black Cashier and Visa Infinite Cashier

For the Caixa Mastercard Black and Caixa Visa Infinite cards, the customer is entitled to 2 annual accesses to the VIP lounges and requires a minimum income of R$20,000.

Itaucard Azul Visa Infinite

To access the airport lounge using the Itaúcard Azul Visa Infinite, a minimum income of R$15,000 is required. Up to 2 accesses per year in the LoungeKey program are available.

Itaú Private Visa Infinite

Itaú Private Visa Infinite offers 10 free accesses per year. The benefit can be shared with up to 6 additional members. The card is only for customers in the Private Itaú segment with a minimum income of R$30,000 and a large amount invested in the bank.

