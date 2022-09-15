5G starts working in Campo Grande on Monday – Capital

Claro, Tim and Vivo operators must have at least 11 5G stations activated in the Capital

5G technology will improve connection by up to 100 times (Photo: Paulo Francis)

Starting next Monday (19), Campo Grande and six other capitals will have access to 5G. The decision was announced today (14) by the Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems), in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band.

Aracaju, Boa Vista, Cuiabá, Maceió, São Luís and Teresina also make the list.

5G is the fifth generation of mobile telephony. As it will be distributed over higher frequency bands, the expectation is that the speed will increase by 50 to 100 times.

Claro, Tim and Vivo operators must have at least 11 5G stations activated in the Capital; eight in Aracaju; five in Boa Vista; eight in Cuiabá; 13 in Maceio; 14 in São Luís; and 11 in Teresina. Deadline for installation is November 28th.

According to the Minister of State for Communications, Fábio Faria, 15 capitals are already connected.

Cell phones – To use the new signal, you must have a cell phone compatible with 5G, accessing it automatically when the device is close to an antenna. Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) released the list of devices suitable for the new technology.

On Apple cell phones, the following are suitable: iPhone SE, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini.

In the case of Motorolas, Edge, Edge 20, 20 Pro, 20 Lite, Edge 30, 30 Pro, Moto G50 5G, G 5G Plus, G71, G200, G 5G, G100 and Moto G82.

Samsung Brand Us: Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, A73 5G, A23 5G, A22 5G, Galaxy M23, M52, M53, M33, A13 5G, Galaxy S21 FE, A53, A52s, A52 and A33.

Xiaomi: 12, 12 Lite, 11 Lite 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, X4 Pro 5G, Redmi 10 5G, Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The Smartphone TCL 20 Pro 5G, Infinix Zero 5G, Nokia G50 and Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

Digital dish – All homes that have a satellite dish need to switch to a digital satellite dish. The installations will be carried out by Siga Antenado.

From the activation of the new technology, the deadline for people to make the exchange is up to 90 days.

Families enrolled in Federal Government social programs and who use the old model antennas to tune into television channels will receive the kit and installation free of charge. The forecast is that, in Campo Grande, 5,800 people will benefit.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, Campo Grande is the first city to receive this exchange, then, still without a defined date, it will extend to the countryside.

To find out whether or not you are entitled to the free kit, and also to schedule the exchange, you can call 0800-729-2404 or access the electronic address www.sigaantenado.com.br and enter your CPF or NIS.