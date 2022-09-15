7 in 10 people say they fear political aggression

Cases such as the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, shot dead on the night of July 9 when he was celebrating his 50th birthday with a party alluding to the PT in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), portray a reality highlighted by the study “Violence and Democracy: Brazilian Panorama Pre-Election 2022”, released today.

Seven out of ten people say they are afraid of being attacked physically because of their political choices, according to a survey carried out by Datafolha at the request of the Brazilian Public Security Forum and Raps (Political Action Network for Sustainability).

The research institute polled 2,100 people across the country between August 3 and 13. The margin of error is plus and minus two percentage points. People aged 16 and over were interviewed in about 130 small, medium and large Brazilian municipalities.

What does the search indicate?

67.5% of the interviewees said they were afraid of being victims of aggression;

of the interviewees said they were afraid of being victims of aggression; 3.2% of the people interviewed by Datafolha said have been threatened for political reasons in the last 30 days ; is the equivalent of 5.3 million of the Brazilian population

; is the equivalent of 66.4% of respondents say not believe that arming the population will increase security ;

; In 2022, 83.4% consider that there is racism in Brazil; in 2017, the rate was 70%.

The survey also shows that:

88.1% reject coup ideas by stating that whoever is the winner at the polls and recognized by the Electoral Justice must be sworn in on January 1, 2023;

by stating that whoever is the winner at the polls and recognized by the Electoral Justice must be sworn in on January 1, 2023; 62.8% agree that “it is important for democracy that the courts are able to prevent the government from acting beyond its authority”.

Fear of aggression for expressing opinion. Renato Sérgio de Lima, president of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, says the survey reflects people’s fear of being attacked just for expressing their political positions. “People are afraid to show what they are thinking. Going out in a politician’s or party’s shirt can be a reason for name-calling or aggression.”

The rights to exercise citizenship and freedom of expression are compromised, because there are real risks

Renato Sérgio de Lima, president of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security

Hunger as a political commodity. Lima cited the case of the man who recorded a video denying handing a lunch box to a woman in a situation of social vulnerability just because she said she was a voter for ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The democratic process is compromised because the levels of political violence and threat are present in the country by a political group that blackmails the population. Hunger itself has become a political commodity.

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), businessman Cassio Joel Cenali apologized in a new video after the negative repercussion of the case.

Confidence in the legitimacy of elections. Mônica Sodré, executive director of Raps, cites that almost 90% of those interviewed by Datafolha reject coup ideas.

“It’s a message. Despite regular and systematic attacks on institutions and on the integrity of the electoral process, the Brazilian population trusts the elections. This is an indication that the population values ​​the right to vote and the choice of their representatives.”

Escalation of political violence in Brazil. Two months ago, the Human Rights Commission of the Chamber of Deputies sent a complaint to the UN with reports of violence motivated by “Bolsonaro hatred” in the last four years.

The document lists a series of 13 attacks attributed to bolsonaristas involved in political fights.

Sought, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security has not yet expressed itself about the data presented by the research.

Check out cases of political violence this year in the country