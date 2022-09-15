A 5 cent coin can be worth tens of reais; do you have any?

Many people began to pay more attention to the coins and banknotes that pass through your hands after discovering that their value may be much greater than the stamped. Among collectors and lovers of this art, there are examples considered rarities that are worth a lot of money.

This is the case of a very sought after R$ 0.05 coin. The characteristic that makes it special is linked to the number of units minted in the lot, that is, it has a low circulation.

But it’s not just the number of copies that can make a coin or banknote a rare and desired product. Manufacturing error, issuance on a commemorative date and signature of an important historical figure are some details that greatly value the money.

Valuable currency of BRL 0.05

As mentioned, there is a 5-cent coin for which collectors are willing to pay up to R$40. The lot, manufactured in 1999, has 11.2 million units. Although it doesn’t look like it, this is considered a low print run in this context.

To find out if you have one, just check the year of manufacture indicated on the coin itself. Trading can be done on specialized sites that gather numismatics and even on e-commerce portals, such as Mercado Livre and OLX.