Actress says she was betrayed by ex-Real Madrid with ‘half of Europe’

Argentine actress Micaela Vázquez has revealed details of her four-year relationship with former Argentine midfielder Fernando Gago, who played for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2011. couple.

“Double relationships, infidelities. I was totally in love with him and I broke up because he cheated on me with half of Argentina and half of Europe,” she told the program Podemos Hablar, on Telefe.

“I heard about some [traições], but who knows. Suddenly they have money, power and women. They are boys. I was faithful until we had a moment. We didn’t break up, but it was a moment and I had to get revenge. It was more revenge than anything else,” added Micaela, who still doesn’t hold a grudge against Gago.

“The important thing is that I never held a grudge against him, I always tried to justify and understand the head of a 20-year-old boy who went from a quiet neighborhood to become the ‘stutterer’. He has money to do whatever he wants. anywhere.”

After leaving Real, Gago still played for Valencia, Vélez and Boca Juniors before retiring in 2020. Currently 36, he is Racing’s coach.