After Bolsonaristas spread fake news with Fábio Assunção, netizens rescue emotional video of Dilma posted by the actor

247 – After a netizen pretended to be the actor Fábio Assunção to ask for votes for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and making accusations against the PT, netizens rescued a post by the actor in which he shares an emotional interview with Dilma Rousseff granted to journalist Mariana Godoy, as shown by the post below.

>>> Bolsonaristas spread fake news with actor who poses as Fabio Assunção (video)

Assunção on several occasions has publicly exposed his progressive vision and has never supported Jair Bolsonaro.

Look:

this is the real assumption, oh https://t.co/8bL6b7qqn2 — cynara menezes (@cynaramenezes) September 15, 2022

