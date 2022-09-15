After delay, Fluminense pays August salary on the eve of deciding semifinal with Corinthians | fluminense

Last Wednesday, Fluminense agreed to pay the August salaries of players and employees. Last month’s pay expired on the fifth business day of September and was a few days overdue. With that, Tricolor repeated the “fuel” used in the previous phase against Fortaleza and was up to date at CLT on the eve of this Thursday’s decisive game against Corinthians, at 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Neo Química Arena, qualifying for a spot in the final. of the Brazilian Cup.

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz in training for Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz in training for Fluminense — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

In the first leg, at Maracanã, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The match between Fluminense and Corinthians will be at 8 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday, at Neo Química Arena. The winner of the match will face Flamengo, who eliminated São Paulo, in the big decision.

The prize for those who reach the final is at least BRL 25 million, in the case of runners-up, and BRL 60 million, in the event of a title.. Early eliminations in Libertadores and Sudamericana created financial difficulties for Fluminense, and the club still has some outstanding issues, such as an image rights sheet and the third and final installment of last year’s 13th. Lately, CLT salaries have been delaying a few days from what is provided for by law, but the board has maintained dialogue with the cast to provide transparency and stipulate deadlines.

Fluminense faces financial difficulties after not reaching the projection of approximately R$ 100 million in player sales in its budget for 2022. The club obtained less than half of that amount with € 8 million euros (R$ 44 million at the time ) from the sale of Luiz Henrique to Betis, from Spain – the €5 million (R$ 26 million) bonus from the negotiation can only be achieved by the striker in Europe – and with the approximately R$ 1 million showcase of Nonato’s departure to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria.

However, the growing movement of the fans (in the number of supporters and in the games) and the awards can still “save” the tricolor budget. The expectation internally is that, if Fluminense reaches the final of the Copa do Brasil and also finishes the Brazilian Championship in the G-4, it will be able to close the year in the blue.

