After killing Solano, Juma is unmasked by Muda and makes an unexpected promise

In scenes scheduled to air in the coming weeks in “Pantanal”the plan of tenorio (Murilo Benicio) and Solano (Rafa Sieg) in ending the family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will end in an unexpected way. Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be responsible for killing one of them. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the portal “O Globo”.

In the next chapters of the novel, the matador will decide to hide in Juma’s tapera, who is living on the lions. There, Solano will be confronted by old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and shoot the mystical being in the back. Months later, Juma will go there to give birth to her daughter. However, she will find the employee of tenorio.

To defend herself, she will transform into a jaguar and finish off the foreman. The next day, the girl will drag the gunslinger’s body with the idea of ​​throwing it to the piranhas. Nonetheless, Juma will be caught by seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito). The couple will stop her from doing this.

Soon after, the authorities will be notified that Solano ended up being killed by a jaguar. Shortly after the arrest, seedling will talk to Juma about what happened. During the conversation, the young woman will ask her friend to turn into a jaguar again and kill tenorio. The jaguar girl will promise that she will.