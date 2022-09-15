Alex Sandro is cut and Tite calls Renan Lodi to the selection – 09/14/2022

Left-back Renan Lodi, from Nottingham Forest, was called up today (14) to the Brazilian national team. He was called up to replace Juventus’ Alex Sandro, who was cut from the list for the games against Ghana and Tunisia due to a muscle injury in his left leg.

Brazil will face Ghana, in Le Havre on September 23, and Tunisia, in Paris, on the 27th. The other option for the left side in the next games is Alex Telles. The group will play in France from Monday (19) for the last two friendlies of the selection before the World Cup.

Lodi’s return to the selection takes place after a resentment of the coaching staff with him. In January, Tite said that the winger had lost his chance of being called up because he had not taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now, he gets another chance on the eve of the Worlds — the final list will be released by Tite on November 7th.

The winger, however, made a move in the most recent transfer window that sent a clear message that he didn’t want to put aside his goal of going to the World Cup. The transfer from Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest was in this sense, as quoted by the coach of the Spanish team, Diego Simeone.

With Renan Lodi, this is the first time that a Nottingham Forest player has been called up to the Brazilian national team in history. In this cycle for the Qatar World Cup, there are 53 clubs from 11 different countries. Lodi has not appeared on a national squad call-up since the Fifa date of November 2021. He sat on the bench against Colombia and Argentina.

Renan Lodi’s call brings a relevant tactical point for Tite to work on. He is not a “builder” side, who usually falls through the middle and helps in the articulation of plays and plays an important defensive role. Lodi has a sharper character, attacking a lot and opening the game from the wing. But that could make him clash with Vini Jr in one of the main tactical drawings of the selection. If Vini doesn’t play and Tite climbs Paquetá from the side, the midfielder’s movement will be more natural towards the center of the field and the corridor will be open for Lodi to advance.